Windows 10 May 2020 update just killed these features: What to know

Windows 10's latest update delivers a lot of new features, but as new entries arrive, some are quietly getting retired.

We're also hearing that the Windows 10 May 2020 update marks the end of the line for some features in a different way: they won't be currently under development anymore, so bugs may linger or features may never get added. Here's what you say bye-bye to when updating to the May 2020 update, according to the folks at TechRadar.

For starters, even Cortana is aging, as it's going to forget some of the consumer skills that are related to the categories of music and smart/connected home and skills that aren't tied to Microsoft devices.

These appear to be just some of many big changes happening to Cortana. Rumors point to Microsoft renaming the assistant to "Microsoft 365 Assistant," (according to our sister site Laptop Mag) which doesn't roll off the tongue at all.

Microsoft also ripped out Windows To Go, a feature that — if you forgot — allowed USB drives to be bootable Windows drives. Development had ceased for about a year. I guess it had To Go.

The Microsoft Mobile Plans and Messaging apps are no longer a part of the default Windows 10 installation. Developers can opt to add them in as necessary, but the latter feels increasingly irrelevant post-Windows 10 Mobile.

And these Windows 10 apps will be forgotten

The Dynamic Disks app for partitioning is being sunset. Microsoft plans to replace it (some day) with Storage Spaces. The Microsoft Companion Device Framework, which is used to support external hardware, such as external face identification and fingerprint readers (for computers that don't have them built in) is being forgotten about.

And, expectedly, Microsoft has shifted resources away from the older version of the Edge web browser, which has been replaced by a Chromium-based version.

Of course, the big Windows 10 update gives you a lot of reasons to download (plus, it's gonna happen eventually). Search has gotten much better; File Explorer sees excellent improvements and there's also support for new protocols like Wi-Fi 6 and WPA3. You can even use the Task Manager to view the temperatures of your graphic cards, if you're trying to prevent overheating.

In terms of what Cortana's learning, there's a new chat-like interface for the assistant, so you can type or speak your requests. Also, Microsoft's Edge browser is going to be eating up less memory.

Gamers get treats too, with DirectX 12 Ultimate enabling smoother visuals and improved detail (without hurting your frame-rates). The Xbox Game Bar can now support third-party widgets, to enhance gameplay.

Check out our guide for how to get the Windows 10 May 2020 update.