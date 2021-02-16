Windows 10 just stole the best macOS feature — but there’s a catch

Microsoft and Samsung have done a lot of work together over the past few years, with the goal of making Windows 10 better connect with Android devices. Especially the ones made by Samsung.

The latest thing to come from that collaboration is a Quick Share app that’s going to make it a lot easier to transfer files between devices.

Aggiornamenti Lumia spotted that a brand new Quick Share app had arrived in the Microsoft Store, promising the ability to wirelessly share files between Windows 10 and “your Galaxy phone or tablet”. That includes pictures, documents, and everything else you might want to transfer from your phone to your PC.

(Image credit: Aggiornamenti Lumia)

Quick Share is similar to Apple’s AirDrop, something that Windows users have been missing for quite some time. Android 11 may have its own take in the form of Nearby Share, but the rollout has been slow, and integration with the desktop version of Chrome is not fantastic.

The downside is a familiar story, however. Only Samsung Galaxy owners will be able to use the app, and the phone must be running Samsung's OneUI 2 software. Much like running Android apps on Windows, or using DeX, it seems like having proper links between Android and Windows 10 is a perk only Samsung owners get to enjoy.

Of course, Quick Share itself is a Samsung app, and has already existed on Samsung handsets for some months. It makes sense for Samsung to develop all these exclusive perks, because they are what helps to sell its products.

The goal of Quick Share was to share content with other devices, including those that supported Samsung’s SmartThings smart home ecosystem. Obviously, the ubiquity of Windows 10 means a lot more people are going to be able to take advantage of it for themselves.

It’s just a shame this sort of thing isn’t available on other Android devices. Perhaps Microsoft should be considering a partnership with Google, so links between Windows and Android can be developed at the source.

We can hope. But for the time being, Samsung Galaxy owners are about to get another useful feature that makes their phone choice even more worthwhile.