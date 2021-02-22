Wind Waker and Twilight Princess could be coming to Switch — what you need to know

Last week Nintendo announced that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword would be coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. But it might not be the only classic Zelda game getting a re-release. A new rumor suggests that both Twilight Princess and The Wind Waker will be joining the franchise's 35th anniversary festivities.

That’s according to Andy Robinson from Video Games Chronicle. He claims that the HD remasters that were originally released on Wii U will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch by the end of this year.

For those disappointed with the Skyward Sword remaster, Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are 100% coming this year. So that's at least one good 3D Zelda.February 18, 2021

Wind Waker is, of course, a fan favorite Zelda title from the days of the Nintendo GameCube. It received acclaim when first released, thanks to its unique visual style and game design, and has since been labelled one of the best video games ever made. It arrived on Wii U back in 2013, with some new and improved content, and like many other acclaimed Wii U titles, it looks like it’s coming to Switch.

Twilight Princess was a Wii launch title. And while it doesn’t have the same reputation as Wind Waker, it was still incredibly well received. In fact, it was the best-selling Zelda game until Breath of the Wild came along. The Wii U version also came with improved visuals and exclusive content, as well as Amiibo support.

Robinson has a pretty good track record with leaks, and accurately reported the existence of Super Mario 3D All-Stars several months before Nintendo finally announced the game. With Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, all arriving this year, there will be more than enough Zelda to celebrate the franchise’s 35th anniversary.

Nintendo has a ceremoniously-packed schedule this year. Mario’s 35th anniversary celebrations are still happening until March 31, and Pokémon’s 25th anniversary is happening later this week. So, Zelda’s going to have to wait. But at least there’s still plenty more 2021 to go around.

We just hope this isn’t the limit to Nintendo’s plans. We’re still waiting for more news on the Breath of the Wild sequel, and the franchise’s 35th anniversary would be the perfect time to give us some details. Even if it’s not going to be released for another year or two.