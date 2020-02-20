Whoa, PS4 Pro price slashed to $299. Hurry, this will sell out FAST

Sony's new PS5 console is expected to make its debut later this year. However, if you don't want to wait, the PS4 Pro is the best overall gaming console you can get today, especially now that it's on sale.

Currently, you can get the Sony PS4 Pro for just $299.90 at Walmart. Normally, you'd expect to pay $399 for this console, so that's $100 off and the lowest PS4 Pro price we've seen since the holidays. It's also one of the best PS4 deals available right now.

The PS5 is still on the horizon but in the meantime, the beloved PS4 Pro is on sale for just $299. It features an 8-core AMD Zen CPU, AMD Navi GPU, custom SSD, and a 4K Blu-ray player. At $299, it's a must for any gamer!View Deal

The PS4 Pro delivers twice the performance power of the standard PS4. It features an overclocked 2.1GHz CPU with upgraded memory bandwidth and 1TB of storage for games and apps.

In our Sony PS4 Pro review, we found its 4K gaming performance, HDR and PSVR compatibility impressive. Although it lacks 4K Blu-ray disc playback, it makes up for it with 4K content streaming support.

So what's it like to actually game in 4K HDR? In real world tests, Rise of the Tomb Raider looked great. In-game textures were sharp and realistic, especially the waterfalls — which produced fine mists that created subtle rainbows in the lush green hidden valley.

This PS4 Pro price drop is the best we've seen outside of the holidays so we advise you grab one before it sells out. And check out our best PS4 games of 2020 list for new game recommendations.