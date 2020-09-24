Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

It's deja vu for Nvidia as the new GeForce RTX 3090 has sold out moments after it was released, much like the GeForce RTX 3080 did.

Nvidia pre-empted that the RTX 3090 would sell out fast despite its £1,499 price tag and apologized in advance that a lot of people will struggle to get one. But it also said that the RTX 3090 isn't really for the average gamer, and is instead aimed at professionals, researchers, and people with the means to game at 8K.

With this in mind, the GeForce RTX 3080 is probably the graphics card to go for, especially as it's only 10 to 15 percent slower than the RTX 3090 when gaming at 4K. And at $699, it's a lot cheaper.

However, some might be really frustrated at not being able to get an RTX 3080 and have decided to splash the cash on the RTX 3090. So here are a list of retailers selling the monstrously powerful graphics card; all are out of stock as of this writing, but you can check back regularly to see if RTX 3090 supplies have been replenished.

Latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 deals

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090: Where to buy

Where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in the U.S.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090: $1,499 at Nvidia

Nvidia offers its own RTX 3090 model, as well as those from a few third-party graphics card makers.View Deal

GeForce RTX 3090: from $1,499 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a selection of GeForce RTX 3090 cards from Nvidia's version to more expensive models from Asus, MSI and Gigabyte. View Deal

GeForce RTX 3090: from $1,499 at Newegg

Newegg has a comprehensive selection of GeForce RTX 3090 cards. These include cards from Zotac, EVGA, MSI and Asus. View Deal

GeForce RTX 3090: from $1,499 at B&H

B&H has a good selection of GeForce RTX 3090 cards, from MSI, Gigabyte, and Asus. But you'll need to wait for them to come back in stock. View Deal

Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in the U.K

GeForce RTX 3090: from £1,399 at Nvidia

The RTX 3090 is available at Nvidia UK, but it's sold out at the time of writing.View Deal

GeForce RTX 3090: from £1,529 at Overclockers

Overclockers is only selling third-party models of the GeForce RTX 3090, so be prepared to pay a pretty penny for them. However, you can pre-order the graphics cards from the retailer, hopefully securing one when they are back in stock. View Deal

GeForce RTX 3090: check stock at Scan

Online PC hardware retailer Scan has a landing page that wil ltell you what GeForce RX 3000-series cards it has in stock. You can view its range of RTX 3090 cards here. View Deal

GeForce RTX 3090: coming soon at eBuyer

There's a suite of GeForce RTX 3090 cards on offer at eBuyer. But these are all marked as 'coming soon' at the time of writing. View Deal

There's a good chance that you'll probably struggle to get a GeForce RTX 3090 anytime soon. But if you're really keen on getting the powerful GPU and have other PC parts that need a refresh, then you could simply opt for a new gaming machine altogether.

Alienware, Cyberpower, Falcon Northwest, iBUYPOWER, Maingear, Origin have desktops on offer with the GeForce RTX 3090 as a graphics card option, including versions of our picks for the best gaming PC. Just bear in mind that these are seriously expensive PCs costing several thousands of dollars. You will, however, end up with a PC that will basically chew through pretty much any game you can throw with ease as the very highest of settings.

If all this seems a bit much, then bear in mind AMD Big Navi is on it's way on October 28. It's looking set to offer serious power, potentially at prices that undercut Nvidia's new graphics cards. So if you've not managed to secure a new Nvidia GeForce 3000-series GPU, then there's more to come from the graphics world this fall.