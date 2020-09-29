Where to buy the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the best Nintendo Switch games you can get. So it's no surprise that Nintendo would release a limited edition Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing console. However, much like the traditional Switch console, the Animal Crossing Edition has been near-impossible to find since its launch in March.

So we're rounding up where to buy the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition. Looking for a traditional Switch console? Make sure to check out our guide to where to buy the Nintendo Switch.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition Online

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has limited stock of the elusive Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console. If you don't see it available for shipping, click on "find a store" and enter your nearest zip code to see where it's available for in-store pickup. Here in New York City, we found various Best Buy stores with the console in stock. View Deal

What is the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition

The limited edition Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition was launched in March to commemorate the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The back of the console features designs from the popular game, whereas the included dock is the main attraction with an illustration of Tom Nook and the Nooklings, Timmy and Tommy. The trio are illustrated on a tiny island of their own.

The console's Joy-Cons are also finished in pastel shades of green and blue complete with bespoke wrist straps that match the console's color scheme. The U.S. version of the console doesn't include the game. However, the U.K. version includes a code that lets you download the game for free.

If you own a Nintendo Switch Lite, there's an Animal Crossing: New Horizon carrying case and screen protector you can get for $24.99 at Amazon.