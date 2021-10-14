Where to buy the 2021 iPad — these stores have stock

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is perfect for just about any task. Priced at $329, it's the cheapest tablet in Apple's lineup. Based on last year's Black Friday iPad deals, we predict this tablet could drop as low as $249 in the coming weeks.

While we'd normally recommend consumers wait for November's iPad deals before making any purchase, this holiday season will be plagued by chip shortages and shipping delays. In fact, the new iPad is already out of stock at Amazon, Walmart, and select Target stores. As a result, we're recommending shoppers make their purchases now to avoid any potential delays.

So we're rounding up all the retailers that offer Apple's new tablet. Keep in mind that even when the iPad is available for purchase, you may still experience shipping delays.

Where to buy the 10.2-inch iPad

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): $329 @ Amazon (out of stock)

The new 2021 iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. This iPad is currently out of stock at Amazon. View Deal

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Walmart (out of stock)

Walmart was the first major retailer to offer a discount on Apple's new tablet. However, the retailer is currently out of stock of Apple's tablet. View Deal

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): $329 @ Best Buy (in stock)

It's not on sale, but Best Buy has the base iPad available for purchase. Just keep in mind there might be a shipping delay in certain cities. (Here in New York City we're seeing a 9-day shipping delay as of this writing.) Also, if you have an old iPad you're willing to part with, Best Buy will give you up to a $460 credit if you trade-in your old iPad for the new iPad. For instance, an iPad 7 would fetch you a $160 credit.View Deal

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): $329 @ B&H Photo (in stock)

B&H Photo currently has stock of the new iPad. However, although the iPad is available for purchase, B&H Photo is not revealing the shipping estimate during checkout. (It's also not available for in-store pickup at the retailer's NYC store.) View Deal

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): $329 @ Target (out of stock)

iPad stock varies at Target stores based on your zip code. Here in New York City, there is no iPad stock at the moment. It's our worth checking your location, though.View Deal

In our iPad 2021 review, we found the new tablet offered a great screen, smooth performance, and solid battery life. Although it's the cheapest iPad in Apple's arsenal, nothing about this model feels cheap.

The iPad 9's biggest updates are its new A13 Bionic CPU and larger storage capacities. The CPU offers a 20% increase in performance, according to Apple. It's the same CPU found in the iPhone 11.

Meanwhile, the base model offers 64GB of storage, whereas the step-up model includes 256GB. In both cases, you're getting twice the storage of its predecessor. Apple also upgraded its front camera to 12MP (from 1.2MP) complete with Center Stage support, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls.

Keep in mind, we think Black Friday deals will knock the 2021 iPad's price to around $249, but if you can't wait till then — this is as good a deal as you'll get.