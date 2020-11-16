Where to buy PS5 — get stock updates right here

The PS5 has officially launched in the U.S., but Sony's hotly anticipated new console has been extremely hard to buy at most top retailers. And as soon as new stock comes in, it's sold out in mere minutes.

But we're here to help. Take a look at the links below to see which retailers are offering the PS5, as well as the latest updates on restocks and our expert tips for snagging a new console. May the odds be in your favor.

Last stock update as of 5:17 pm ET

Your next best chance to buy a PS5 should be coming up soon. Here are the key dates to watch:

November 19: The PS5 will officially go on sale in the U.K. on November 19, so be sure to have your retailer of choice bookmarked.

November 25: Walmart will sell the PS5 as part of its Black Friday event, which starts on November 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

November 27: Various major retailers are expected to sell the PS5 on Black Friday proper. That includes GameStop, who will be doing a limited number of in-store sales.

If you're struggling to find any PS5 stock anywhere, then don't give up hope as Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment president, has said the company is working very hard to push out a whole lot more PS5 consoles before and after Christmas. So make sure to keep this page bookmarked and to check the retailer listings below.

PS5 at Walmart

Your best bet when it comes to snagging a PlayStation 5 at Walmart had been to check out Walmart's online storefront at different points throughout launch day. By the day after, however, Walmart was indicating that the PS5 is out of stock. You can sign up for alerts, should stock become available.

Walmart will be selling the PS5 as part of its Black Friday deals event, which kicks off on November 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

PS5: $499 at Walmart

Walmart has started selling the PS5, complete with protection plans that start at $58 for 3 years of service.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Walmart

Walmart offers the PS5 Digital Edition with Walmart protection plans that start at $38 for 3 years.View Deal

PS5 at Amazon

Amazon has not indicated any such restocking plans, nor has it stated it will be offering specific windows to let buyers lock orders in. This may be a more difficult retailer to crack, but it’s possible Amazon may have additional stock at some point.

PS5: $499 at Amazon

Amazon has started selling the base PS5, but stock is going in and out quickly.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Amazon

Amazon also sells the PS5 Digital Edition, but stock is out as of this writing. View Deal

PS5 at Best Buy

Best Buy's online store briefly released more stock earlier, but it has once again sold out all of its PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition units. When units have appeared, there have been complaints about error messages appearing when you try to add a PS5 to your cart.

Best Buy will have new stock of the PS5 on Black Friday (November 27), so be sure to bookmark the retailer pages below for your best shot at getting one.

PS5: $499 at Best Buy

Best Buy has started selling the PS5, complete with optional 2 year accident protection and several cardmember financing options.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the PS5 Digital Edition, but it's also proving hard to find in stock.View Deal

PS5 at GameStop

GameStop previously confirmed it would have a limited number of consoles available online, but did not share any information about when that might be. For the Xbox Series X launch, GameStop put the console up at midnight EST, so that could happen again.

If you've missed out, you can always go to GameStop on Black Friday, when stores open at 7 a.m. ET, to try your luck. All stores are guaranteed to have at least two systems on-hand.

PS5: $499 at GameStop

GameStop is offering the PS5, complete with product replacement options and payment plan options that start at $124.99. However, the product is currently listed as out of stock.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at GameStop

GameStop also has the PS5 Digital Edition, but we didn't see any available stock when we last checked.View Deal

PS5 at Target

Similarly, Target has also indicated that it was going to have PS5s in stock on launch day. You can only get one if you order online and pick up in-store, however. For those uncomfortable with braving the retail world to pick up their system while risking catching COVID-19, Walmart will be the safer bet, but you will have to wait for your console to ship to your home.

There is no current restock time available for Target, but it's likely the system could go live immediately.

PS5: $499 at Target

Target is selling the PS5, but like other retailers, stock has been going fast. The retailer also offers a 2 year protection plan starting at $63.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at Target

Target has started offering the PS5 Digital Edition but it's been quickly going out of stock. Protection plans start at $47 for the discless console.

View Deal

PS5 at B&H

PS5: $499 at B&H

The standard PS5 is being sold at B&H Photo with a free expedited shipping option. The console is out of stock as of this writing, but you can sign up for notifications.View Deal

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 at B&H

The PS5 Digital Edition is being sold at B&H Photo with a free expedited shipping option. The console is out of stock as of this writing, but you can sign up for notifications.

View Deal

PS5 buying tips: How to find yours

Get prepared: Make sure you have all the right payment card details and two-factor authentication available and to hand when you find a PS5 ready to buy. Units can go so fast that if you’re fiddling around trying to find your credit card you could miss your chance to secure a PS5 order.

Select a retailer: As you can see from our list above, there are plenty of retailers to choose from, which can actually make the whole process of buying a PS5 a bit complicated. We suggest you select a couple of major retailers like Walmart and Amazon, and keep an eye on their PS5 landing pages.

Sign up to stock alerts: Plenty of retailers offer to alert you to when they have PS5 stock in. We suggest you sign up to those services for the retailers that are offering them.

Find the right product page: It might sound obvious, but make sure you’re on the actual buying page for the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition. If you’re on a landing page, you might end up missing the moment new stock arrives.

Sign in to retailers: Make sure you sign in to any retailers you might already have an account with. This will make things a lot faster when buying a PS5 if you spot one on sale. And speed is of the essence today.

Keep refreshing and don't give up: It can be a little demoralizing trying to find PS5 stock when everywhere looks sold out. But regularly refresh product pages to see what pops up; you might get lucky. And also keep checking back here for any PS5 stock updates.

In addition to refreshing retailer websites, you can check a variety of online channels to see when units might have appeared. For those who utilize Twitter, @Wario64 is a great resource. This Twitter user likes to update users on the latest deals, restocks, and in-stock alerts just as soon as they happen.

You can also make it a habit of checking Slickdeals, the online collection of deals that run the gamut from household appliances to gaming consoles like the PS5. The website has a few specific forum threads for everything PS5 that users continue to update. If you follow the thread, head to the last page and keep refreshing to keep up with all the latest news.

It's also a good idea to check a few of the subscription-based wholesaler retailers like Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Costco. (As of this writing, Costco is offering a PS5 Bundle, but it's only available to members.) You do need a paid membership to shop at these retailers, but that means reduced competition to snag a unit there. You may need to pay extra for a bundle, but it's worth checking out these locations either way. Currently, there are no online listings for these retailers to check, but it may be worth heading to each brick-and-mortar store to try your luck at this point.

It's been a fairly difficult process during this console generation to lock in any sort of next-gen purchase. If you don't get your console today as a last-ditch effort, don't worry. As we near the holidays, it's highly likely there will be additional PS5s available for purchase at some point as Sony catches up with those looking to buy PS5s.