Where to buy Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure — Walmart has it right now

Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is a fun peripheral for Switch owners who want to burn some calories while playing games. It's also a great accessory to have if you're not the type of person to jump on a treadmill or join a pricey gym.

The downside is that it's getting increasingly harder to find. And now that the entire country is self isolating and gyms have mostly closed, the Ring Fit Adventure has become a hot commodity. (Make sure to check out guide on where to buy the Nintendo Switch).

The Ring Fit Adventure consists of two accessories — a Ring-Con and a Leg Strap. The Ring-Con is a flexible hoop with two pads for pushing and pulling the ring in and out. You slide your Joy-Con into it much like how you would with the Nintendo Labo. The Leg Strap goes around your thigh and also contains slot where you slide in your Joy-Con. (Joy-Cons not included).

In our Ring Fit Adventure review, we were able to figure out how to use the Ring-Con relatively fast. Ring Fit Adventure, the name of the included game, is an obstacle course-style adventure that'll have you running in place, pulling on the Ring-Con, and performing repetitive sets of squats.

It's all fun and a nice way to get a sweat in, but keep in mind you'll probably burn more calories at the gym. That said, here's where you can still buy Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure.