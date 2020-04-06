Where to buy face masks: These retailers still have stock

The United States is facing a shortage of face masks. As the COVID-19 coronavirus spreads through the country, healthcare workers are being told to reuse their medical masks, whereas many hospitals have simply run out of masks.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies)." They especially recommend wearing masks or cloths to protect your face in areas of significant community-based transmission like New York and New Jersey — the two worst hit states in the U.S.

Alternatively, there are still guides to show you how to make a face mask at home. But if you're wondering where to buy face masks — you've come to the right place.

Although it's very hard to find online stock of face masks, it's still possible if you're persistent. However, there are a few things to keep in mind. If you do happen to come across stock of face masks, purchase only what you need. Alternatively, you can purchase some for yourself and donate the rest to your local hospital or first responders.

Most importantly, it's worth noting that using a face mask doesn't guarantee protection from COVID-19. You still run the risk of being infected if you constantly touch your face, don't wash your hands, or incorrectly remove your face mask. (The WHO has a video tutorial on how to properly wear and remove face masks).

Editor's Note: As more cities recommend the use of homemade masks, scarves, and bandanas, we've added a section on where to buy bandanas, scarves and balaclavas — many of which are still in stock.

Where to buy face masks

Many retailers are restocking their inventory, but it depletes just as fast. So if an item is out of stock, check another product or check that same product at a later time.

Disposable Mask 10-Pack: $10 @ Newegg

Through April 11, Newegg has this 10-pack of disposable masks on sale for $10.88. The masks claim to offer smog and antiviral protection. View Deal

HDX Spray Sock Hood: $3 @ Home Depot

This spray sock hood is designed to cover your head, neck, mouth, and nose from general dirt and paint. It's available for pickup at select Home Depot stores. View Deal

Rexall Face Masks: $1 @ Dollar General

Dollar General has stock of these Rexall Face Masks. This pack includes 10 masks. It's sold in-store only. View Deal

Where to buy bandanas, scarves and balaclavas

The CDC suggests the use of homemade masks (e.g. bandanas and scarves) to protect others and yourself from spreading coronavirus. The United States has not made this mandatory for the average citizen, but various cities — such as Los Angeles — are advising their residents to wear masks when venturing outdoors. Keep in mind that the best form of prevention remains social distancing, but if you must venture outside, these items can provide some protection.

The North Face Chunky Tube Scarf: $19 @ REI

This unisex tube scarf can be used to protect your mouth and nose. It's available in Deep Garnet/Cedar Brown and Trellis Green/Ponderosa Green. View Deal

Ergodyne N-Ferno Balaclava: $19 @ Office Depot

This windproof balaclava is made of stretchable fleece and features a reflective accent to help keep you visible in low-lit areas. View Deal

Carolina Paisley Bandana: $4 @ REI

The CDC recommends using bandanas and other cloths to protect other — and yourself — from spreading virus. This unisex bandana measures 21.5 x 21.25 inches and is made of cotton.View Deal

Balaclava Face Mask: $5 @ Home Depot

This Balaclava Face Mask is one of the least expensive ones we've seen. The one-size-fits-all mask protects your face and neck from the elements. View Deal

Seirus Neofleece Combo Scarf: $24 @ REI

This contoured face masks covers your nose and mouth from the elements. It has directional breath holes that direct air down and away from the face. View Deal

Under Armour Men's ColdGear Balaclava: $22 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

This balaclava is designed to keep your face warm, but it can also keep your nose and mouth protected. It has a perforated mouth panel for enhanced ventilation and breathability. View Deal