Where to buy face masks online now: These retailers have stock

Face masks are going to be a part of daily life for the foreseeable future. So we're listing where to buy face masks online right now. The good news is that they're actually not hard to find.
Everyone from Disney to mattress manufacturer Avocado is now selling face masks online. That's a good thing because health officials still recommend wearing a face mask or face covering when venturing outside. So here are all the places where to buy face masks online right now.
- Where to buy paper towels: These retailers have stock
- Stimulus check 2020: Everything you need to know
- Don't miss: Early Memorial Day sales
- Shop all face masks at Foco
- Shop all face masks at Zappos
- Shop all face masks at Vistaprint
- Shop all face masks at Disney
- Shop all face masks at StringKing
- Shop all masks at Samuel Johnston
- Shop all face masks at Signs.com
- Shop all face masks at Newegg
- Shop all face masks at Office Depot
- Shop all face masks at Home Depot
- Shop all face masks at Electric Styles
- Shop all face masks at Lowe's
- Shop all balaclavas at Eastern Mountain Sports
- Shop all bandanas at REI
- Shop all balaclavas at REI
- Shop all scarves at Backcountry
- Shop all balaclavas at Office Depot
- Shop all face masks at Staples
- Shop all face masks at Etsy (UK)
- Shop all face masks at Reusable Cotton Masks (UK)
- Shop all Buff headwear at Go Outdoors (UK)
- Shop all Buff headwear at Cotswold Outdoor (UK)
- Shop all head gear at Mountain World (UK)
Where to buy face masks
Foco Face Masks 3-Pack: $13 @ Foco
From the LA Lakers to the NY Jets, Foco has a variety of sports-themed face masks that let you show your pride every time you don a mask. Packs start at $13. (Each pack includes three masks). Even better, Foco is donating proceeds to the CDC Foundation. View Deal
RNS Face Masks: $18 @ Vistaprint
Vistaprint's RNS masks are made with a replaceable nanofilter system (RNS) that blocks airborne contaminants. The masks themselves can be washed and reused. They're available with patterns, designs, or plain. View Deal
Hot Chillys Chil-Block Half Mask: $25 @ Zappos
This insulated face mask provides protection from the nose to your neck. It has a rear hook-and-loop closure to provide a personalized fit. It can be used for runs to the grocery store or for outdoor exercise.View Deal
Cloth Face Mask: $6 @ StringKing
StringKing is a sports brand/apparel company that's the official supplier of the National Lacrosse League. They're now offering washable, cloth masks for $6.99. They also offer disposable face masks in packs of 50, 1,000, 24,000, and 48,000 from $39. View Deal
Marvel Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney
From the Incredible Hulk to Black Panther, these face masks feature your favorite Marvel characters and logos. They're machine washable and available in various sizes. View Deal
Unisex Reusable Face Mask: $16 @ Noellery
This everyday mask features four layers of protection, yet manages to be breathable and lightweight. It's made of 100% microfiber, which allows it to stretch if needed. The masks are available in various colors/designs for adults and children.View Deal
Monoprice KN95 Face Mask 10-Pack: $39 @ Monoprice
Monoprice has stock of this 10-pack of KN95 masks. They're similar to the N95 mask, but not quite the same. (The N95 provides a tighter seal, which is why they're preferred by healthcare workers). KN95 masks are also generally made in China. View Deal
Noordi Antimicrobrial Face Mask: $6 @Samuel Johnston
Noordi is a popular Scandinavian baby stroller manufacturer. They're now making face masks for adults and children. The masks are washable and come in different colors. View Deal
Washable face mask: $8 @ Etsy
These cotton face masks from BKB Tailoring can be washed and worn regularly. The unisex masks are made from 6 layers of cotton with soft breathable fabric. One size fits both men and women. View Deal
Star Wars Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney
Disney has announced its new line of face masks. The masks include characters from your favorite movies including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more. The cloth masks are machine washable and Disney is will donate all profits of U.S. sales (up to $1 million) to Medshare. The masks will are available for preorder now and will ship June 29. View Deal
KN95 Masks (10-Count): $29 @ Wyze
Smart home maker Wyze is selling a 10-pack of KN95 masks for $29.99. The disposable masks are similar to the N95 mask, though they're not exactly the same. They are approved by the CDC NPPTL Respirator Assessments to Support the COVID-19 Response.View Deal
Los Angeles Apparel Face Mask 3-Pack: $30 @ Los Angeles Apparel
Los Angeles Apparel is selling its 3-pack of reusable face masks for $30. The company is also donating masks to all hospitals in the Los Angele area, reports the New York Times. View Deal
Custom Face Masks: $14 @ Signs.com
Signs.com is a company that specializes in custom signage. They're now offering customizable masks for children, adults, and companies. Each mask is washable and made of 2-layer polyester fabric. It's one of the spots where to buy face masks if you need them in large quantities and with logos. View Deal
Washable Face Mask: $14 @ NxTSTOP
NxTSTOP specializes in eco-friendly travel wear. The company is also offering cotton or bamboo face masks. Each mask costs $14 and every month NxTSTOP donates 1,000 masks to a different charity affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. View Deal
Washable Face Masks: from $2 @ Gearbest
One of the least expensive spots where to buy face masks is Gearbest. They have multiple disposable and washable face masks on sale from $2.99. View Deal
HengRunXin Protective Mask 50-Pack: $29 @ Newegg
This pack includes 50 adult/unisex face masks that can offer protection from allergens, pathogens, and airborne liquid droplets. It has been CE certified and approved by FDA to give you more assurance.View Deal
Face Masks w/ filter 4-Pack: $19 @ Electric Styles
The Electric Styles has a wide variety of washable face masks with built-in anti-dust and anti-pollution filters that can be replaced. The PM 2.5 filters block tiny particles or droplets in the air that are two and one half microns or less in width. It's one of the spots where to buy face masks if you're looking for something stylish. View Deal
Disposable Face Mask 40-Pack: $39 @ Newegg
This pack of disposable face masks includes 40 masks total. Each mask has three layers. There's an outer layer (to block dust), a middle layer (for filtration of fine particles and droplets), and an inner layer (made of soft fiber and moisture-proof). View Deal
Cotton Face Mask 6-Pack: $49 @ Naturepedic
Mattress company Naturepedic is offering a 6-pack of cotton, washable face masks for $49. The masks are made in Chagrin Falls, OH, and they're sold at cost and not for profit. View Deal
Antibacterial Face Mask 3-Pack: $20 @ Inkerman
The Inkerman Face Mask is made with an electrostatic filter that protects against airborne contaminants. For every mask ordered, Inkerman will donate a mask to essential workers in the frontlines. View Deal
Pizza Slice Face Mask: $28 @ Scarborough Specialties
Scarborough Specialties is a locally owned apparel-branding company that's now producing face masks. The 2-layer masks are washable and you can buy from a wide variety of designs. Companies can also bulk order masks with their company logo branded on them. Even better, 10% of all sales will be donated to the South Plains COVID-19 response fund in Texas.View Deal
Disposable Face Masks: $34 @ Mask Central
Mask Central is offering disposable face masks from $34 for a pack of 50. Alternatively, you can purchase 2 packs of $50 (100 masks total) for $69. The masks are CE certified, which means they're approved by the European Economic Area for safety, health, and environmental protection. They should be purchased for/by healthcare workers or anyone treating someone who is ill. View Deal
Joola Face Mask: $129 for 6 months @ Joola
Joola, an acclaimed table tennis brand, is now offering face mask subscriptions. A 6-month subscription costs $129 and gets you 200 disposable masks. Your first box — which includes 50 masks — ships immediately. The remaining masks will ship on a monthly basis. Or you can opt for a 12-month subscription, which costs $219. View Deal
Thompson Tee Cotton Face Mask: $5.99 @ Thompson Tee
This double-layered cotton mask is washable and reusable. For every 3 masks sold, Thompson Tee is donating 1 mask to a hospital in need. View Deal
Radian Washable Face Mask 5-Pack: $25 @ Radian
Radian is a startup focused on functional jeans for everyday use. The company is also now manufacturing non-medical grade, washable face masks. You can purchase for yourself or donate a pack — for every pack donated Radian will match your donation. View Deal
Adult reusable face mask: from $9 to $12 @ Sock Fancy
Like its name suggests, Sock Fancy is a company devoted to selling socks. However, they're now offering reusable face masks in a variety of different colors/styles. For every mask sold, they will donate a mask to frontline workers. The masks are designed in Atlanta, GA. They begin shipping on April 20. View Deal
Reusable Face Masks 5-Pack: $50 @ Jack & Mulligan
Designer Jack & Mulligan is selling this 5-pack of washable and reusable face masks for $50. A portion of sales will benefit the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund. View Deal
First Aid Face Mask: $1 @AKings
New York-based designer Alan King is offering a $1 First Aid Face Mask. It's available in black, grey, and blue (random based on supply). A portion of the profit from orders will go toward donating supplies to local communities. It's one of the least expensive spots where to buy face masks.View Deal
Avocado Cotton Face Mask 4-Pack: $23 @ Avocado
Mattress company Avocado has released a reusable cotton face mask. The Avocado Cotton Face Mask 4-pack costs $23, whereas the family pack with 8 masks costs $36. They're made of 100% organic cotton and sold at cost (not for profit). View Deal
Disney Face Masks: Set of 4 for $19 @ Disney
These masks are the perfect way to get children to wear face masks. They feature classic Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, and Marie. The masks are machine washable and available in various sizes. View Deal
Where to buy face coverings
The CDC suggests the use of homemade masks (e.g. bandanas and scarves) to protect others and yourself from spreading coronavirus. Keep in mind that the best form of prevention still remains social distancing, but if you must venture outside, these face coverings can provide some protection.
Bula Hing Convertible: $17 @ Zappos
The Bula Hing Convertible offers full face protection and is made of polyester and spandex. It's available in Black or Dahlia. View Deal
Seirus Original Quick Clava: $24 @ Eastern Mountain Sports
The high visibility Quick Clava is made with warm polyester fleece and can be worn as a hat, neckwarmer, or balaclava. Its flourescent color also makes it great to wear if you're running outdoors. View Deal
Seirus Men's Comfort Masque: $14 @ Dick's Sporting Goods
The Seirus Men's Comfort Masque is waterproof and windproof. It also offers a cozy fleece lining to protect from cold temperatures. View Deal
Under Armour Balaclava Hoodie: $54 @ REI
Need to go for an outdoor run? Along with proper social distancing, this Under Armour Hoodie can keep you protected thanks to its built-in balaclava. It's currently 35% off. View Deal
Seirus Balaclava: $15 @ REI
The Seirus Balaclava protects your face, head, and neck from the outside elements. Normally priced at $21, it's one the least expensive balaclavas we've seen at just $15.73. View Deal
Ergodyne Dual Layer Balaclava: $29 @ Office Depot
The Ergodyne Dual Layer Balaclava is made of nylon and spandex with a soft mesh inner layer for better breathability. You can wear both layers in cold climate or just the mesh layer in warmer temps. View Deal
Barbour Plain Boucle Scarf: $26 @ Backcountry
The Barbour Plain Boucle Scarf is a one-size-fits-all unisex scarf that can double as a face protector. It's on sale at 56% off. View Deal
Seirus Polar Scarf: $10 @ REI
The Seirus Polar Scarf is made with soft, breathable midweight fleece. It can be adjusted with its Velcro closures. View Deal
Gap Oblong Scarf: $28 @ Gap
This navy blue gingham scarf can be used to cover your mouth and nose when masks aren't an option. It costs $28 at Gap.View Deal
Seirus Magnemask Combo Clava: $37 @ Backcountry
This balaclava can be worn as a hood, face mask, or neck warmer. It's made with a moisture-wicking material that prevents sweat and condensation. View Deal
The North Face Chunky Tube Scarf: $19 @ REI
This unisex tube scarf can be used to protect your mouth and nose. It's available in Deep Garnet/Cedar Brown and Trellis Green/Ponderosa Green. View Deal
Carolina Paisley Bandana: $4 @ REI
The CDC recommends using bandanas and other cloths to protect other — and yourself — from spreading virus. This unisex bandana measures 21.5 x 21.25 inches and is made of cotton.View Deal
Balaclava Face Mask: $5 @ Home Depot
This Balaclava Face Mask is one of the least expensive ones we've seen. The one-size-fits-all mask protects your face and neck from the elements. View Deal
Seirus Neofleece Combo Scarf: $24 @ REI
This contoured face masks covers your nose and mouth from the elements. It has directional breath holes that direct air down and away from the face. View Deal
Under Armour Men's ColdGear Balaclava: $22 @ Dick's Sporting Goods
This balaclava is designed to keep your face warm, but it can also keep your nose and mouth protected. It has a perforated mouth panel for enhanced ventilation and breathability. View Deal
Buff DryFlx+ Balaclava: $49 @ REI
This balaclava is designed to keep you dry and comfortable. It protects your mouth and nose from the elements and also has reflective elements to improve visibility in low light.View Deal
Where to buy face masks in the UK
Washable face masks: shop handmade masks @ Etsy
Etsy has a wide variety of face masks at just about every price point. You'll find Animal Crossing-inspired masks, plaid masks, and plain cotton face masks.View Deal
Buff head gear: shop all Buff @ Go Outdoors
Buff head gear can be worn in numerous different ways, including as a protective face mask. Go Outdoors offers a variety of styles and prices from £14.35. View Deal
SwannandWolff Star Wars Face Mask: £6 @ Etsy
Show off your inner geek with this Star Wars adult face mask. It's made of cotton and features a jersey pocket inside with a coffee filter. View Deal
SwannandWolff Marvel Face Mask: £6 @ Esty
What's better than a Star Wars face mask? A retro Marvel face mask, of course. The cotton face mask is also made by SwannandWolff and features the Incredible Hulk and Spidey. View Deal
Neck warmers: from £7 @ Mountain Warehouse
Mountain Warehouse has a variety of neck warmers and snoods that can be used as protective face masks. Many are currently on sale with prices starting at £7.49. View Deal
Where to buy face masks online - tips
There are a few things to keep in mind as you look where to buy face masks online. If you happen to come across stock of face masks, purchase only what you need. Alternatively, you can purchase some for yourself and donate the rest to your local hospital or first responders.
More importantly, using a face mask doesn't guarantee protection from COVID-19. You still run the risk of being infected if you constantly touch your face, don't wash your hands, or incorrectly remove your face mask. (The WHO has a tutorial on how to properly wear and remove face masks).
If you prefer to make your own face mask, we have guides that show you how to make a face mask at home and how to clean a face mask (if applicable).