Where to buy Clorox wipes: These retailers still have stock

Clorox wipes are among a handful of cleaning products known to help combat the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. In fact, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends Clorox wipes in its list of useful cleaners. Even Apple is recommending the use of a "70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe" or Clorox Disinfecting Wipe to safely clean your Apple devices.

The World Health Organization warns that the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse before it gets better. Already, there are over 1.2 million cases confirmed worldwide with over 337,000 infected in the United States. As a result, consumers are bulk buying everything from water bottles to cleaners. So you're probably asking yourself where to buy Clorox disinfectant wipes right now.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. But for cleaning surfaces, Clorox disinfectant wipes are still the way to go.

So we're rounding up the online stores that still have stock of Clorox disinfectant wipes and other types of Clorox cleaners (as well as where to buy latex gloves). Keep in mind that inventory is moving rapidly, but we're updating this page regularly so if it shows as sold out at one of the links below, it's probably worth trying another one. (Or check that same link later in the day in case stock is replenished).

Note that certain stores may implement buying limitations. Target and Kroger, for instance, announced that they will limit the purchase of virus-related cleaning products. Meanwhile, Amazon is limiting shipment of non-essential items to its warehouses in order to prioritize certain items such as pet food, household staples, medical supplies, and other items deemed necessary to stay safe during the pandemic.

Target has also stated that it will reduce hours and close all stores by 9pm daily. This will help them replenish and deep clean their stores for shoppers arriving the following day. In addition, the first hour of shopping each day will be reserved for the elderly and those with underlying health problems.

Here are other stores where you can buy Clorox disinfectant wipes and other Clorox cleaners. Plus, make sure to check out our guide and where to buy face masks.

Editors’ Note: In order to prevent further shortages, we highly recommend that you buy only what you need for the short term. This will allow retailers to restock and for others to gain access to these products.

Where to buy Clorox wipes

We've noticed that many retailers are restocking their inventory, but it depletes just as fast as they restock it. If an item is sold out, check another product or check that same product at a later time.

Clorox Outdoor Bleach: $6 @ Lowe's

This 120-ounce bottle of Clorox Bleach can be used to clean patios, fences, driveways, and more.

Clorox Disinfecting Wet Mop Pads: $8 @ Office Depot

These Clorox mopping pads can be used to sweep and disinfect floors. They can be used on wood, laminate, vinyl, linoleum, quartz, and glazed tile surfaces. There are 24 cloths in this pack.

Clorox Scrub Brush: $3 @ Target

The Clorox Scrub Brush is a multipurpose brush that can be used to clean a variety of surfaces including countertops and tile flooring.

Clorox Bleach Toilet Cleaner 12-Pack: $38 @ Office Depot

Office Depot has this 12-pack of Clorox Bleach Toilet Bowl Cleaner. Each bottle holds 24 ounces. This is one of the Clorox cleaners specifically recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fight against SARS-CoV-2.

Clorox Vinyl Cleaning Gloves 12-Pack: $1 @ Lowe's

For in-store purchase only, Lowe's has this 12-pack of Clorox Vinyl Cleaning Gloves for $1.48. The form-fitting gloves are latex and powder free. They're best used for tasks that require lightweight protection.

Clorox Concentrated Bleach: $5 @ Office Depot

Office Depot currently has stock of this 121-ounce bottle of Clorox Regular Liquid Concentrated Bleach. It can be mixed with water and kills 99.9% of norovirus, MRSA, and e.coli.

Clorox Commercial Urine Remover: $7 @ Staples

This 32-ounce bottle of Clorox Urine Remover can be used to tackle odors and stains on porous and soft surfaces. It specifically removes the lingering smell cat urine and dog urine, but can also be used on fibers and soft surfaces such as carpet, upholstery, mattresses and bed linens.

Clorox Stain and Odor Remover: $4 @ Petco

Petco currently has stock of the Clorox Stain and Odor Remover 32-ounce bottle. It's safe to use around pets and it can be used on carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, and more.

Clorox Odor Defense Air: $10 @ Staples

This 32-ounce bottle of Clorox Odor Defense can be used to clean and eliminate odors from mildew, garbage, tobacco, and more.

Clorox Wipes Value Pack: $9 @ Target

Target has limited online stock of this Clorox Value Pack. It includes three canisters of Clorox Scented Disinfecting Wipes for $9.99. Each canister has 75 wipes.

Clorox Fraganzia Multi-Puprose Cleaner: $2 @ Sears

This 24-ounce bottle of Clorox Fraganzia Cleaner can be used to disinfect various surfaces. It's not available for shipping, but it can be purchased online and picked up in-store.

Clorox Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner 2-Pack: $17 @ Amazon

Each pack includes eight Clorox Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner tablets that kill 99.9% of household bacteria. Each tablet is rated to clean for up to three months. It's $2 cheaper than it was last week.

Clorox Tilex Mold Remover 2-Pack: $12 @ Amazon

This 2-pack of Clorox Plus Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover is currently in stock at Amazon. Each spray bottle contains 15 floor ounces.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Fresh Scent: $6 @ Home Depot

This canister includes 105 Clorox Disinfecting Wipes in Fresh Scent. It's been coming in and out of stock at Home Depot.

Clorox Pet Stain & Odor Remover Refill: $19 @ Petco

This 1-gallon refill is designed to clean up after pet messes. It's safe to use around pets, yet it's tough on stains and odors.

Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner w/ Bleach: $2 @ Staples

This 24-ounce bottle of Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner is in stock at Staples. However, the store warns that deliveries may take longer than expected due to high demand.

Clorox Wipes 2-Pack: $4 @ Home Depot

Home Depot currently has stock of this Clorox Wipes 2-pack for $4.98. Each canister contains 35 wipes for a total of 70 wipes. If the 2-pack sells out, they also have this 3-pack for $5.48.

Clorox Scrubtastic Surface Scrubber: $39 @ Home Depot

The Clorox Scrubtastic Multi-Purpose Scrubber has an expandable handle for cleaning ceilings and walls. It includes three interchangeable scrubbers. If Home Depot sells out, Target offers it for the same price.

Clorox Carpet Cleaner Aerosol: $4 @ Petco

Petco has the Clorox Carpet Cleaner Aerosol on sale for $4.99. The carpet cleaner is mean to remove pet stains, odors, and dirt.

Clorox Anywhere Hard Surface Sanitizing Spray: $7 @ Staples

This 32-ounce bottle of sanitizing spray can be used in lieu of wipes to clean a variety of surfaces including patio furniture, grills, grocery carts, food prep surfaces, and more.

Clorox wipes (inventory fluctuating)

These Clorox wipes have been coming in and out of stock throughout the day. Check back often to see when stock is replenished

Clorox Fraganzia Multi-Purpose Cleaner: $18 @ Staples

Staples has stock of this 1.36 gallon bottle of Clorox Fraganzia all-purpose cleaner. It can be used to clean nonporous surfaces including floors, tiles, countertops, sinks, and toilet bowls.

Clorox Clean Up Cleaner Bleach Spray: $4 @ Office Max

Office Max has stock of this 32-ounce bottle of Clorox Clean Up Cleaner Bleach Spray. It's available for shipping or pickup.

Clorox Clean Screen Wipes: $3 @ Office Depot

These wipes can be used to clean electronics. The no-drip formula wipes can remove grime, grease, and germs from your devices.

Clorox Free and Clear Wet Wipes: $8 @ Office Depot

This canister includes 75 Clorox Free and Clear Wipes. Just keep in mind these wipes are alcohol free and intended to clean germs in households with kids.