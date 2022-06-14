WhatsApp just got the upgrade we've been waiting for

If the thought of losing your WhatsApp history has been the one thing keeping you from jumping from an Android device to one of the best iPhones, consider that hurdle eliminated. WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to move your WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone, so that switching phones won't mean starting everything all over again in the Facebook-owned chat app.

The rollout starts today (June 14) at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT, and will be available to all WhatsApp users within about a week. However, WhatsApp migration is going to be folded into the Move to iOS app (opens in new tab) Apple offers in the Google Play store to help smooth the transition to its phones.

Move to iOS already lets Android users transfer contacts, messages, photos, videos, email accounts and calendars to their new iOS-based handsets. The latest version of Move to iOS adds WhatsApp support, with the feature appearing right alongside the other data you can transfer.

In addition to the latest versions of WhatsApp and Move to iOS, you'll also need to be moving from an Android phone running Android 5 or later to an iOS device that's updated to iOS 15.5, the current version of Apple's iPhone software.

WhatsApp started adding the ability to move chat histories from iPhones to Android devices last year, and WhatsApp betas from earlier this year hinted that a vice versa feature was in the works.

In a statement on his Facebook page (opens in new tab), Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, "We're adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption.

"This is a top requested feature. We launched the ability [to] switch from iPhone-->Android last year, and [are] now adding Android-->iPhone as well."

WhatsApp has created two FAQ pages for the feature, so you can find out how to migrate data from Android to iPhone (opens in new tab) and how to migrate chat history from Android to iPhone (opens in new tab).

The move comes a few months before the likely arrival of the iPhone 14, the new flagship phones from Apple set to debut later this year. With last week's iOS 16 preview hinting strongly at an always-on display feature arriving on the iPhone 14 Pro models, we could see Apple make a play to reach Android converts when its new phones arrive, reportedly in the fall. Support for WhatsApp migration feels like another piece of that puzzle.