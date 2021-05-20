What to watch on Netflix Top 10: Most popular shows May 20

Can't figure out what to watch on Netflix? The Netflix Top 10 list (published in the app itself) reveals the most popular shows that everyone is watching on the streaming service, giving you recommendations based on what others are trying.

Today, May 20, the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 belongs to the second season of Who Killed Sara?, the Mexican mystery drama following a wrongfully-convicted man's quest to find out answers about his sister's death. Right behind it is The Woman in the Window, a psychological thriller film starring Amy Adams, and The Upshaws, a new family comedy co-created by Wanda Sykes. The sitcom features a mostly-Black cast, including Kim Fields and Mike Epps.

Still ranking high on the list is Jupiter's Legacy, the superhero drama based on Mark Millar’s comics. And continuing its streak on the Netflix Top 10 is Cocomelon, the lovable preschool kids show.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the Netflix Top 10 list on May 20.

1. Who Killed Sara?

Previous rank: New

Details: Netflix Original, 2 seasons (18 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Alex Guzmán is an innocent man wrongfully accused and convicted to prison for killing his sister, Sara. When he's released, he sets about trying to discover what really happened to Sara. His vendetta targets Sara's boyfriend, Rodolfo Lazcano, the heir to his wealthy family business.

Who’s in it: Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán, Carolina Miranda, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller, Alejandro Nones.

For people who like: Murder mysteries with a ton of twists.

2. The Woman in the Window

Previous rank: 1

Details: Movie (1 hr 40 min), rated R

What it’s about: An agoraphobic child psychologist finds herself peeping at the family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime.

Who’s in it: Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

For people who like: Creepy, twist-filled psychological thrillers like The Girl on the Train

3. The Upshaws

Previous rank: 2

Details: Netflix Original, 1 season (10 episodes), rated TV-14

What it’s about: Co-created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks, The Upshaws centers on a working class Black family in Indiana. The dad, Bennie, owns a garage, while mom Regina corrals their three kids. The sitcom feels like a throwback to classic family shows, but populated by a Black cast.

Who’s in it: Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine.

For people who like: Family sitcoms with bumbling dads

4. Jupiter’s Legacy

Previous rank: 3

Details: Netflix Original, 1 season (8 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Jupiter’s Legacy adapts Mark Millar’s comic books to tell the tale of the world’s first superheroes, who got their powers in the 1930s. The show flashes between time periods, and in the present day, the first gen’s superpowered children are struggling to live up to the legacy of their extraordinary parents.

Who’s in it: Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter.

For people who like: Dark superhero dramas like Umbrella Academy

5. StartUp

Yesterday's rank: 4

Details: TV series, 3 seasons (30 episodes)

What it’s about: The Crackle original drama centers on GenCoin — think a fictional version of BitCoin — a controversial digital currency developed by three entrepreneurs using dirty money. They’re targeted by an FBI agent, who isn’t exactly on the up-and-up himself.

Who’s in it: Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Martin Freeman, Ron Perlman, Addison Timlin, and Mira Sorvino.

For people who like: Crime thrillers with a tech and financial flavors

6. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Yesterday's rank: 5

Details: Movie (1 hr 54 min), rated PG

What it’s about: Katie Mitchell, her parents, little brother and dog embark on a road trip before she starts film school for one last bonding experience. But a robot uprising by electronic devices forces the family into action mode to save the world. From the makers of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Who’s in it: Voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Griffin, and Conan O'Brien.

For people who like: Quirky, family-friendly animated movies

7. Cocomelon

(Image credit: Moonbug Entertainment)

Yesterday's rank: 7

Details: TV series, seasons 1-2 (6 episodes)

What it’s about: Netflix is streaming hour-long highlights of the popular YouTube channel for children ages 1-4. Cocomelon teaches the alphabet, numbers and other concepts through nursery rhymes, songs and sketches.

Who’s in it: Animated characters

For people who like: Learning letters and numbers

8. Jungle Beat: The Movie

Previous rank: 8

Details: Movie (1 hr 29 min), rated TV-Y7

What it’s about: The animated family film comes from the country of Mauritius and follows a monkey, an elephant and other jungle animals on journey to help a friendly alien find its way home.

For people who like: Animated animal capers like Madagascar

9. I Am All Girls

Previous rank: 6

Details: Movie (1 hr 47 min), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: In this South African film, a detective forms an unlikely bond with a serial killer who is targeting the perpetrators of a global child sex trafficking rings.

Who’s in it: Deon Lotz, Erica Wessels, Masasa Mbangeni

For people who like: Crime thrillers like Taken

10. Love, Death & Robots

Previous rank: 9

Details: Netflix Original, 2 seasons (26 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: The animated anthology show returns with eight more shorts (and fans will be happy to know that a third season is also on the way). Like the first season, Volume 2 will feature dark sci-fi storytelling, violence, sex and action around the themes mentioned in the title.

Who’s in it: Voices of Michael B. Jordan, Nancy Linari, Emily O’Brien, Joe Dempsie, Ike Amadi, Nolan North, Fred Tatasciore, Peter Franzén, Jennifer Hale, Sebastian Croft, Brian Keene, Steven Pacey, Scott Whyte, and Zita Hanrot.

For people who like: Dark animated dramas with adult themes

10. Halston

Previous rank: 7

Details: Netflix Original, 1 season 5 episodes), rated TV-MA

What it’s about: Super producer Ryan Murphy puts his mark on this miniseries about the iconic fashion designer Halston, who became famous in the ‘70s for his clean, minimalistic silhouettes and and also for frequenting Studio 54 with Liza Minnelli and Andy Warhol.

Who’s in it: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Dayan, David Pittu, Krysta Rodriguez, Bill Pullman.

For people who like: Biopics about the rich, famous and troubled

