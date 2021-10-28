Watford vs Southampton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Watford vs Southampton live stream will feature two teams that have surely both earmarked this fixture as a "must-win". This midtable matchup could offer some fireworks, and the Hornets will be looking to sting the Saints.

Watford vs Southampton live stream, date, time, channels The Watford vs Southampton live stream takes place Saturday, October 30.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Newly installed Watford manager Claudio Ranieri bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Liverpool in his first match in charge with a remarkable victory away at Everton. The Hornets put five past the Toffees, including a hat-trick for striker Josh King against his former club. The Hertfordshire-based side will be looking to keep that goal-scoring form going against Southampton.

This fixture is especially important for Watford as they have a very tough run of matches to follow. After this game, their next five will be against Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea, and Manchester City. It's not inconceivable they'll take zero points from that run, so a victory over Southampton is crucial.

Expect the likes of winger Ismaila Sarr and anchoring midfielder Moussa Sissoko to be crucial if Ranieri's men are to take anything here. Although Watford will have to make do without Emmanuel Dennis as he's suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards. Peter Etebo, Christian Kabasele, and Danny Rose will also miss out due to injury.

Southampton will be disappointed with their start to the season. Sitting in 16th place with eight points, the side have put in performances that merit being further up the table. Frustrating draws to poor teams like Newcastle United and Burnley have cost them so far. They'll be looking to avoid the same outcome against Watford.

The side took reigning European Champions Chelsea all the way to penalties in a mid-week EFL Cup match, which may have boosted the confidence levels even if they were ultimately knocked out of the cup after losing the shootout.

Goals continue to be a real problem for the Saints: they've managed just eight in nine games. The situation in front of goal has been so bad that new forward signing Adam Armstrong was dropped to the bench against Burnley. At least the team's backline has been mostly solid, only conceding 12 goals, which is fewer than all but two of the teams in the bottom half of the table.

To find out how this match plays out, you'll need to be watching the Watford vs Southampton live stream wherever you are. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream wherever you are

The Watford vs Southampton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. View Deal

How to watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Watford vs Southampton live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Watford vs Southampton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Watford vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Watford vs Southampton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.