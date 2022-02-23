Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream is an important game for the Hornets as they look to build on their much-needed victory last weekend, but Crystal Palace are also desperately in need of a result. Neither team is likely to settle for a draw, which could result in an exciting game of football.

Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream, date, time, channels The Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place today (Wednesday, February 23).

► Time 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET / 12.30 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Watford are riding high after a vital victory over Aston Villa last weekend. It wasn’t exactly a pretty performance, but securing the three points was all that mattered to the relegation-threatened side. The result moved them up to 17th place, four points from safety. With the teams directly above them not playing in midweek, this match represents a chance for Watford to edge closer to safety.

Watford playing Premier League football next season will likely rest on the performances of two key players: Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr. Dennis scored the winner against Aston Villa, while Sarr has five goals so far this season (Dennis has an impressive nine). If manager Roy Hodgson can keep the duo fit and firing, as well as creating chances for striker Joshua King, then Watford certainly have a chance of preserving their top-flight status.

While not in immediate danger, Crystal Palace fans will be starting to look over their shoulders. Relegation fears are perhaps creeping in after a run that has seen the Eagles fail to win in six EPL matches. A couple of decent results will see the South London club move well clear of the relegation zone, but right now they don’t look especially likely to gain those points.

The side were unlucky to concede an 89th minute goal against Chelsea last weekend, but Palace had been riding their luck until that point and the Blues deserved the result in the end. Manager Patrick Vieira needs to spark a response — and fast, as his first season in the dugout looks in danger of ending with a whimper at the very least. A win for Palace feels equally necessary.

Who will come out on top here? Find out by watching the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

How to watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are

The Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Watford vs Crystal Palace) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Watford vs Crystal Palace live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.