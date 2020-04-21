How to watch the Disney Family Singalong online with Disney Plus and Hulu

If you didn't get to watch the Disney Family Singalong online live, we've got a new way for your family to watch it immediately. A more-than-welcome moment for many folks looking to find kid-friendly content, this special is a cavalcade of musical performance with today's stars bringing new life to classic hits, and it's available on multiple streaming services.

Disney Family Singalong channel, cast and start time Where to watch: The Disney Family Singalong is on Disney Plus and Hulu.

Cast: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban (among others)

Run-time: 1 hour

The hour-long special is packed to the brim with musicians and celebrities who joined together to sprinkle some audio Disney magic — performing songs from beloved movies — across the land. And, no, you don't need Disney Plus to watch it, as it's also on another streaming service. Shocking, right?

We've got the full playlist below, and it's so massive we're still wondering how they managed to fit it all in there. The special featured Josh Groban performing "You've Got a Friend In Me" from Toy Story, Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé performing "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella and Elle Fanning started the show off with "a special introduction."

Here's a sneak peak:

The stars continue with "a vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth," as well as media personalities Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Julianne Hough and Uncle Jesse himself (ask your parents, kids) John Stamos. Zac Efron will appear to deliver a message as well.

Speaking of Efron, he will be absent from what is arguably the biggest element of the spectacular hour: a group performance of the High School Musical song "We're All in This Together," which will feature cast members such as Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Raven-Symoné, as well as a bunch of TikTok stars.

How to watch the Disney Family Singalong in the US

Americans can watch the Disney Family Singalong both on Disney Plus and Hulu on demand. It originally aired on Thursday, April 16, between 8 and 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Disney Plus is live and available either in the pretty-cheap $6.99 standalone package — which nets you the whole Disney vault and The Mandalorian — or with a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which some might consider a cable-replacement.

The Disney Family Singalong is one of many programs you can watch on Hulu, which contains top original programming, including The Handmaid's Tale and the new High Fidelity series.

How to watch The Disney Family Singalong in Canada

Hulu isn't in Canada, so those in the great white north will need Disney Plus to watch the special.

Later this year, Disney Plus will finally get The Simpsons in the correct aspect ratio. For now, fans can enjoy most of the Marvel and Star movies, plus pretty much every Pixar and Disney Vault classic.

How to watch the Disney Family Singalong in the UK

Again, Hulu isn't in the U.K., so Disney fans in the United Kingdom will go to Disney Plus to watch the Disney Family Singalong. This is also how fans in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand will watch the special.

Yes, Disney Plus finally launched in the United Kingdom, though don't expect the shows that already aired in the U.S. to arrive all in one chunk. Disney's still releasing them episodically.

The Disney Family Singalong playlist