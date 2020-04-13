Watch The Bachelor online: How to stream Listen to Your Heart live from anywhere on earth

Music and love unite when you watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart online. ABC's spinoff to the hit Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise is airing its series premiere, which kicks off a journey for a group of single men and women who are all musicians and also looking for The One. Think The Bachelor meets American Idol.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart start time, channel The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiere begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, Monday, April 13 on ABC.

Over the course of six, two-hour episodes, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart will follow the singletons as they pair up, sing songs individually and as a couple and demonstrate their romantic and musical chemistry to celebrity judges. By the end of the six weeks, only one couple will remain on The Bachelor stage.

The Bachelorette season 16 with lead Clare Crawley should've been filming over the last two months, but has been postponed indefinitely (let's hope it gives the show's casting department a chance to find more age-appropriate suitors).

Listen to Your Heart will work similarly to Bachelor in Paradise (filming of which is also likely to be delayed). In the premiere episode, women will give out roses to their chosen men, and those who don't receive one, leave. In the following rose ceremony, men will have the upper hand, with women facing elimination.

Watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiere promo below:

How to watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart online anywhere

How to watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiere in the US

Bachelor Nation, American branch, can tune into Listen to Your Heart at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable subscription. You can also watch the premiere on demand or Hulu the next day.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the finale live on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like High Fidelity and Shrill. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

How to watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in Canada

Canadian members of Bachelor's nation can tune into The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiere at the same time and day, 8 p.m. on City TV.

How to watch The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in the UK

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart cast

Here are the hot, single women and men who will search for romantic and musical connections within the house.

The women:

Bekah, 25, musical theater, Washington, D.C.

Bri, 28, pop, Provo, Utah

Cheyenne, 23, R&B, Lawndale, Calif.

Jamie, 21, country, Nashville, Tenn.

Julia, 27, pop, Wayne, Pa.

Mariana, 23, R&B and pop, Dallas, Texas

Mel, 27, indie rock, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Natascha, 33, pop, Los Angeles, Calif.

Ruby, 25, indie pop, Austin, Texas

Rudi, 24, R&B and pop, Los Angeles, Calif

Savannah, 25, acoustic pop, Nashville, Tenn.

The men:

Brandon, 34, American folk pop, Nashville, Tenn.

Chris, 30, soul, Los Angeles, Calif.

Danny, 26, singer-songwriter, Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Gabe, 28, soul/folk, Houston, Texas

Jack, 38, country, Dallas, Texas

Josh, 31, country and pop, Nashville, Tenn.

Matt, 32, neo soul, Encino, Calif.

Michael Todd, 31, singer-songwriter, Atwater, Calif.

Russell, 26, American folk, New York, N.Y.

Ryan, 28, jazz, funk, pop and R&B, Dearborn Heights, Mich.

Sheridan, 27, R&B soul pop, Austin, Texas

Trevor, 29, country pop, Encino, Calif.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart celebrity judges and performers

Listen to Your Heart will feature a glittering array of celebrity judges and performers who are well-known and respected in the music industry. They include Jason Mraz, Kesha, Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Train's Pat Monahan, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, Taye Diggs, Plain White T's, producer John Alagia, radio hosts Valentine in the Morning, jazz duo Marty and Elayne, Bachelor franchise stalwart Chris Lane, and Shaggy.

The show will also bring in Bachelor Nation alums including JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk, and Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.