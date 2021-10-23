Washington vs Packers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 game online

The Washington vs Packers live stream puts Aaron Rodgers on the field looking to extend Green Bay's five-game winning streak. Standing in the Packers' way is the Washington Football Team who looks to snap their two-game losing streak with this NFL live stream.

Washington vs Packers live stream channel, start time The Washington vs Packers live stream is Sunday (Oct. 24).

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Packers (5-1) could do nothing right in their week one loss to the Saints. Since then, it's hard to imagine them doing anything wrong. Aaron Rodgers has led the Packers to five wins-in-a-row while throwing for at least two touchdowns in every game since week one. He has also thrown just one interception over the last five weeks.

Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams is on pace for a career high 123 receptions this season and enters Sunday leading the NFL in receiving yards. One area where Adams is not seeing the same production is touchdowns. He has just two this season after catching eighteen last year. Running back Aaron Jones actually leads the Packers in receiving touchdowns with four.

Washington (2-4) is coming off a 31-13 loss to the Chiefs, despite being down just four points heading into the fourth quarter. The Football Team led by three going into half time before the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points.

Taylor Heinicke is still trying to find his rhythm since coming in for the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second quarter of week one. Heinicke has throw nine touchdowns to six interceptions while his 86.9 passer rating is 9th lowest in the league.

When their QB1 went down, fans looked to Washington's defense to step up, but that hasn't happened. As a team, they have allowed the most passing yards-per-game (309.5) and surrendered the most points per game in the league (31).

The Packers are 9.5-point favorites against Washington. The over/under is 49.

How to watch Washington vs Packers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Washington vs Packers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Washington vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, Washington vs Packers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT today (Sunday Oct. 24).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. View Deal

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN. View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Washington vs Packers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Washington vs Packers.

Washington vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Washington vs Packers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Washington vs Packers live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Washington vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Washington vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.