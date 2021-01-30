WandaVision theories and Easter eggs: Everything we know so far

Even more WandaVision theories and Easter eggs are rolling in after the release of episode 4, “We Interrupt This Program," on Disney Plus. That title is apt, since the sitcom starring Wanda and Vision has been put on hold. Instead, we get the story of what’s happening outside this weird town of Westview.

WandaVision episode 4 answered a bunch of questions (like “who’s the beekeeper?” and “where did that toy helicopter come from?”) but this mystery box still packs a lot of secrets. As one notable character muses, “So you’re saying the universe created a sitcom starring two Avengers?” and later, “But why?” We still don’t know that … yet.

Tom’s Guide is keeping track of all the references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the comics in the weekly episodes.

Spoilers ahead for all WandaVision episodes that have been released so far.

New WandaVision theories from episode 4

The show within a show, WandaVision, is a wacky television sitcom in the style of classics like The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched and most recently, The Brady Bunch. But it’s also been a puzzling mystery box with ties to the MCU. FBI Agent Jimmy Woo speaks for all of us when he wondered, “But why?”

Most fans have theorized that Wanda has created the sitcom universe to deal with grief over losing Vision. And indeed, we see a different version of a scene from episode 3, when Vision returns home. This time, though, he’s purple-gray and missing the Mind Stone. He looks like a corpse.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

That theory is bolstered when Monica lands outside Westview and Jimmy and Darcy rush to her side. “It’s Wanda,” she says. “It’s all Wanda.”

If Wanda is reanimating corpse Vision, then perhaps all the residents of Westview are dead. Redditor Darkmoone pointed out, “Hackensack New Jersey near Westview has a giant cemetery in the middle. When reality hits i think all these people will be corpses including visions grey dead body.”

The prevailing theory that Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is actually a witch named Agatha Harkness from the comics did get any new evidence for or against. On the whiteboard where the agents are tracking Westview, Agatha’s profile sheet lacks a state ID. All of the other “characters” have been identified as real people. Dottie (Emma Caulfield) doesn’t have a profile sheet, which is suspect.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Also missing from the board is Agnes’ husband, Ralph, though he hasn’t been seen on the WandaVision show yet, so the agents can’t work up a profile. Fans have speculated that Ralph is actually the villain Mephisto from the comics.

WandaVision episode 4 Easter eggs

Monica Rambeau aka Lieutenant Trouble: We knew before the show even premiered that Teyonah Parris had been cast as Monica Rambeau, the grown-up daughter of Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel. When Parris appeared in episode 2, she introduced herself to Wanda as “Geraldine.” Episode 4 explains how that came to be, opening with a scene featuring audio of Captain Marvel affectionately calling Monica “Lieutenant Trouble.”

Thanos’ snap: That opening scene extends to a depiction of the “Un-Blippening,” when Thanos’ snap from Avengers: Infinity War is reversed and millions of people are brought back from whatever limbo they were in for five years. Monica returns to discover her mother died of cancer midway through the Blip.

S.W.O.R.D.: The logo for the organization has appeared in the first three episodes — on a television monitor, on a toy helicopter, on Geraldine’s necklace. Now, we see the organization in its true form when Monica reports there for duty after she’s un-blipped. In the show/MCU, the acronym stands for the Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division. In the comics, the “W” stands for World and the group monitors alien activity.

But it seems like the MCU version also deals with aliens, since Acting Director Tyler Hayward notes, “Space is now full of unexpected threats.” S.W.O.R.D. is a family legacy, since Maria “Photon” Rambeau founded the organization.

That means we're getting a divergence from the agency as it was in the comics, which was started by mutant/alien hybrid Abigail Brand. And there's a chance that Hayward is not on the level. While there was never a Tyler Hayward in the comics, there was a Brian Hayward who was a part of Hydra's Project Centipede.

FBI Agent Jimmy Woo: Randall Park reprises his role as the agent from 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. He was Scott Lang’s parole officer. And clearly, he was inspired by Scott’s sleight-of-hand card tricks since he learned them for himself in the intervening time.

Dr. Darcy Lewis: Kat Dennings also returns to the MCU. She was last seen as Jane Foster’s intern in 2013’s Thor: Dark World. Looks like she got her doctorate and is now an astrophysicist. She cracks the television signal that clues S.W.O.R.D. into the WandaVision sitcom.

WandaVision episode 3 Easter Eggs

Geraldine: A new face at the committee meeting, Geraldine is more than the friendly, pants-loving neighbor she seems to be. We know that Teyonah Parris plays Monica Rambeau, the adult daughter of Maria Rambeau. We last saw Monica as a little girl in the movie Captain Marvel. But here, she introduces herself (with a slight hesitation) as Geraldine.

Hydra Soak: Another commercial features this Hydra product, which claims to help you “escape to a world all your own, where your problems float away.” Sounds a bit like Westview for Wanda.

Tommy and Billy: The names for Wanda and Vision’s twins come straight from the comics. Later, when they grow up, they become part of the Young Avengers as Wiccan and Speed.

Pietro Maximoff: Wanda’s twin brother gets his first mention since his death in Avengers: Ultron. The speedster (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson) died saving Hawkeye. After Wanda gives birth to twin boys, she mentions that she, too, was a twin.

Geraldine’s necklace: Wanda notices the jewelry has the same S.W.O.R.D. logo as the helicopter. After Geraldine provokes her by asking about Ultron, a menacing Wanda asks, “Who are you?” Later, Geraldine is thrown out of whatever forcefield is around Westview.

WandaVision episode 2 Easter Eggs

Toy helicopter: Wanda finds a toy helicopter in her yard and it’s the one object that appears in color in their black-and-white sitcom life. It bears the S.W.O.R.D. logo.

The radio broadcast: After the committee meeting, Wanda hears a tinny voice on the radio asking, “Who is doing this to you, Wanda?” The voice comes from Randall Park, who played FBI Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The Strucker watch: The name refers to Baron Wolfgang von Strucker, the mastermind of the nefarious organization HYDRA. His experiments gave Wanda and Pietro Maximoff their powers. Strucker uses them to take on the Avengers.

The beekeeper: His uniform has the S.W.O.R.D. logo.

WandaVision episode 1 Easter Eggs

Toastmate 2000: The toaster is made by Stark Industries, which was founded by Tony Stark’s father. The company is also responsible for making the weapons that killed her parents.

Maison du Mepris: The name of the wine served at dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Hart translates to “House of Contempt.” But more interesting is the “M” on the neck of the bottle. Together, they seem to refer to the “House of M” storyline in the comics, in which Wanda suffers a mental breakdown and alters reality to bring back her lost children.

S.W.O.R.D. logo: After the credits roll on the show-within-a-show, the camera pans out to reveal that it is playing on an old television set. Next to it is a monitor with the S.W.O.R.D. logo. In the comics, S.W.O.R.D. stands for Sentient World Observation Response Division and the organization monitors alien activity.