WandaVision season 2: Here’s what the season finale tells us

Is WandaVision season 2 in the works at Marvel? After having seen the first season finale we've got reasons to think it's both likely and unlikely. Plus, MCU boss Kevin Feige has being cagey about continuing the Disney Plus series, but his recent remarks indicate WandaVision season 2 is not not happening.

So, let's break it down in the order of events. On February 24, Feige appeared on a Disney Plus panel at the Television Critics Association press tour and addressed Marvel's Disney Plus roadmap, including the future of its current hit show.

"I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite 'No' to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision," Feige said.

If WandaVision season 2 does get made, it won't be for awhile, though. As Feige noted, star Elizabeth Olsen "will go from WandaVision to the Doctor Strange film." Marvel has previously indicated that the events of the show will lead directly into the plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Speaking of which, let's talk about the ending of WandaVision episode 9. The first big clue about a potential WandaVision season 2 was the title of WandaVision episode 9: "The Series Finale." It could be a joke or misdirect, but that sounds like they mean it.

But in the after-credits scene we saw what appeared to be an astral projection of the Scarlet Witch, studying the Darkhold. And she heard the voices of Billy and Tommy, begging for help — apparently stuck on some other dimension or astral plane. That could lead to one of two things: either WandaVision season 2 is the search for Billy and Tommy, or (based on the above), Wanda is headed to the multiverse to find her kids. The latter seems far more likely.

As for the other MCU shows: She-Hulk, with Tatiana Maslany in the lead role, is filming next. Following that is Moon Knight, which is rumored to star Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

Marvel is planning for some of its Disney Plus shows to run for multiple seasons, Feige said. "Sometimes, and yet to be announced, we’re thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series."

That leaves room for continuations of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye.

"The fun of the MCU is obviously all the crossover we can do between series, between films," Feige explained. "So it will vary based on the story. Sometimes it will go into a season 2, sometimes it will go into a feature and back into a series."

One of their upcoming shows that will also lead into a movie is Ms. Marvel, starring newcomer Iman Vellani as the Muslim teen hero. It will connect to Captain Marvel 2.

Still, Feige's comments don't take WandaVision season 2 completely off the table. Or maybe fans will get the spinoff we all want: Agatha All Along. Or, Agnes All Along, since she's know back to that form.