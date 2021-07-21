WandaVision season 2 is probably not happening — here’s what we know

Is WandaVision season 2 in the works? The answer, unfortunately, seems to be no. Marvel's first Disney Plus series was a major hit and generated a ton of talk on social media. But the team behind WandaVision hasn't given fans much hope for a second season.

From the start, MCU boss Kevin Feige has been clear that the events of WandaVision would lead into the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Feige has been cagey about the prospects for WandaVision season 2. He told reporters in February, "I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite 'No' to anything as far as a second season of WandaVision." That's not nothing!

But then, in June, star Elizabeth Olsen outright said that WandaVision is a limited series in an EW.com roundtable interview. "No. No," she replied when actress Kaley Cuoco asked about WandaVision season 2. "It's definitely a limited series."

The show's status as a limited series seems to have been cemented by its multiple Emmy nominations in those relevant categories. It was nominated in Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Lead Actress for Olsen, Lead Actor for Paul Bettany and Supporting Actress for Kathryn Hahn.

So, things aren't looking good for WandaVision season 2. But even Feige himself said he'd never say a "definite no." Olsen also backtracked her statement a bit, adding, "I don't know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no."

If WandaVision season 2 does end up happening, what can we expect? WandaVision episode 9 did leave some threads unresolved, which may not be addressed in Doctor Strange 2. Plus, who doesn't want more Agnes, uh, Agatha (played by the queen, Kathryn Hahn).

If WandaVision season 2 somehow does get a green light, it likely wouldn't premiere for several years. Marvel has a packed slate of upcoming Disney Plus shows. This year alone, we've already seen Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki. Coming up are What If...?, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye.

After that, there's Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars and an untitled Wakanda series. Oh, and Loki season 2 was just announced.

And as mentioned above, WandaVision ties into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which doesn't even open in theaters until March 25, 2022. If Marvel does decide to make WandaVision season 2, we don't see it happening until late 2022 at the earliest — more likely 2023 or 2024.

WandaVision season 2 cast possibilities

The cast of WandaVision was led by Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision.

They were joined by Kathryn Hahn as Agnes/Agatha Harkness; Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau; Randall Park as FBI Agent Jimmy Woo; and Kat Dennings as physicist Darcy Lewis.

If WandaVision season 2 happens, it seems highly unlikely to go ahead without its two lead stars. Hahn was universally praised for her performance, so she seems to be a must, too. Parris looks like she's joining the Captain Marvel crew for the foreseeable future. We'd love to see Park and Dennings reprise their banter. But who knows what Marvel has planned for all of these characters?

That said, if there is a WandaVision season 2, it seems highly unlikely we'd see any of the residents of Westview, like Emma Caulfield or Evan Peters.

WandaVision season 2 theories: Where is White Vision?

One of the biggest unresolved storylines from WandaVision season 1 involves White Vision. In the finale episode, White Vision (made from Vision's vibranium body) faces off against Vision (the one created by Wanda's power).

Wanda's Vision successfully uses philosophy to neutralize White Vision, then gives him all of his memories. White Vision then flies off and his whereabouts remain unknown by the end of the episode.

But there's no way that that's the end of White Vision's story. Here is a powerful vibranium android, with all of Vision's memories, flying around somewhere.

If we do get a WandaVision season 2, perhaps Wanda and White Vision will meet again. Could they fall in love, even though White Vision doesn't bear the Mind Stone? That would definitely be an interesting test of the Ship of Theseus thought experiment.