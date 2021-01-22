WandaVision episode 4 release date: When is it coming to Disney Plus?

WandaVision episode 4 details Release date: Friday, Jan. 29 at 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Creator: Jac Schaeffer

Episodes: 9

Get ready because the WandaVision episode 4 release date is right around the corner. We've got the WandaVision release schedule, including everything you need to know about episode 4.

The new Marvel Disney Plus series kicked off with a two-episode premiere on Jan. 15 and is airing weekly. WandaVision centers on star-crossed Avengers couple Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the android/AI hybrid Vision (Paul Bettany). They're somehow living the ideal suburban life as seen in classic sitcoms, but as they enter new decades, the couple begins to realize that something isn't right.

So far, WandaVision seems to be a show-within-a-show that is seemingly controlled by Wanda's powers and somehow involves the organization S.W.O.R.D. (more on that below). The first three episodes depicted the former Avengers in typical sitcoms from the 1950s, '60s and '70s. But cracks keep forming in this surreal existence that reveal its true nature.

Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch WandaVision episode 4.

WandaVision episode 4 will be released on Friday, Jan. 29 at 3 a.m. ET.

Episode 4 is directed by Matt Shakman. The writer is unknown, as is the run time. The first three episodes were all around 30 minutes, so it's expected they will stick to the half-hour format for now.

WandaVision will consist of nine episodes in total. Here are their release dates. All episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET, on subsequent Fridays.

WandaVision episode 1: January 15

WandaVision episode 2: January 15

WandaVision episode 3: January 22

WandaVision episode 4: January 29

WandaVision episode 5: February 5

WandaVision episode 6: February 12

WandaVision episode 7: February 19

WandaVision episode 8: February 26

WandaVision episode 9: March 5

WandaVision episode recaps

WandaVision episode 1: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience

Wanda and Vision move to the town of Westview in the '50s (the tone is very Dick Van Dyke Show). They meet a nosy neighbor (Kathryn Hahn) and deal with a last-minute, important dinner with the boss. But during that dinner, things go awry when the couple can't answer basic questions about their lives before moving to town. When the boss chokes on his food, Wanda commands Vision to save him. Then, everything returns to normal.

After the "credits" roll on the show-within-a-show, we see that it's been playing on a monitor with the logo for S.W.O.R.D. Comic readers will know that as the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, which monitors alien activity. However, in the MCU, it stands for Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division.

WandaVision episode 2: "Don't Touch That Dial

Wanda and Vision are now in the '60s (a la Bewitched) and performing in the neighborhood magic show. Vision gets "drunk" after swallowing a piece of gum that tangles up his inner mechanical parts. At the magic show, he accidentally reveals his abilities, but Wanda covers them up using her own powers. At home, they see a strange beekeeper appear out of a manhole on the street. Wanda says "no" and time rewinds. Wanda is suddenly pregnant and everything turns from black and white to color.

WandaVision episode 3: "Now in Color"

Wanda and Vision are extremely colorful and wearing very '70s outfits in a setting reminiscent of The Partridge Family or Brady Bunch. The doctor makes a home visit and officially declares Wanda pregnant, so the couple starts outfitting the nursery and considering baby names. Wanda's pregnancy develops rapidly and in just a few days, she is ready to give birth. Vision runs off to find the doctor, while Geraldine helps Wanda through delivery of two boys (Tommy and Billy). But afterward, when Wanda mentions her own twin, Pietro, and Geraldine makes a reference to Ultron, Wanda expels her from the sitcom Westview.