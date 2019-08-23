Walmart's GTX 1080-Powered Gaming PC Now $400 Off

Let's be clear. The Overpowered DTW3 is a budget machine from start to finish. Yes, its spec sheet sounds great and its price will make you do a double take, but this is the desktop you get when you want to cut costs and don't mind making a few compromises in the process.

Currently, Walmart has its Overpowered DTW3 on sale for $1,299. Although they list it as originally $2,099, it was actually selling for $1,699 last December when we reviewed it. That's still a decent $400 off and once you see what it includes, you'll realize no one comes close to this price point.

Overpowered DTW3 w/ GTX 1080 Ti: was $1,699 now $1,299

Walmart's freshman attempt at a gaming PC comes packed with a Core i7-8700 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1080 Ti GPU. Priced at $1,299 ($400 off), no manufacturer comes close to this price, but keep in mind the system does make a few compromises.View Deal

The Overpowered DTW3 packs a 3.2GHz Core i7-8700 six-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB HDD with 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1080 Ti graphics card with 11GB of VRAM. It's a lot of punch for such a small price. By comparison, a Dell Inspiron with the same CPU and 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD w/ 256GB SSD, and GTX 1070 costs $1,164.

In our lab tests, the Overpowered DTW3 easily juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and four 1080p YouTube videos, all while running Shadow of the Tomb Raider in the background. The desktop also blazed through the Hitman benchmark (Ultra, 1080p) at 142 fps, overtaking the 93-fps category average and doubling the ROG Strix's score (73 fps).

However, the machine's SSD is on the slow side. It copied 4.97GB of data in 29 seconds, for a rate of 175 megabytes per second. That's very slow compared to the 359-MBps category average. Its design is also kind of bland and some internal components — such as the fan — are made by companies we weren't familiar with.

However, if you don't mind those compromises, it does offer decent gaming and multitasking performance for the price. Just remember to bring your own keyboard and mouse.