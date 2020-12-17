Walmart Xbox Series X restock — latest updates and how to get yours

Wondering where to buy Xbox Series X? Walmart Xbox Series X restock is coming today, December 17, at 3pm ET. You'll find the Xbox Series X for $499 here and the Xbox Series S for $299 here. Unfortunately, Walmart notes that neither console will arrive in time for Christmas (if you should be so lucky to secure one).

There was Walmart Xbox Series X stock earlier this week, but the consoles sold out within minutes. However, shortly after selling out, the Xbox Series X product page on Walmart mentioned more stock would be available in 10 minutes, so if during today's Xbox Series X restock you miss out on the first batch of consoles — stick around because Walmart might release more stock shortly thereafter. In addition, we were able to secure an Xbox Series S about 10 minutes after the event started.

Walmart Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

The Xbox Series X will be sold at Walmart today at 3pm ET.

Xbox Series S: $299 at Walmart

The Xbox Series S will also be sold today at Walmart at 3pm ET.

When is the next Walmart Xbox Series X restock event?

Unfortunately, Walmart isn't consistent when it comes to announcing Xbox Series X restock. For instance, the last time they announced it via the Walmart Twitter account was back on November 18. Likewise Walmart's weekly circular has in the past advertised Xbox Series X restock, but they don't do so regularly. As a result, your best bet is to follow our where to buy Xbox Series X guide for the latest updates on Xbox Series X restock.

That said, once Xbox Series X consoles are available at Walmart you'll have to act lightning fast to secure a console and purchase it. So it's worth creating a Walmart.com account if you don't already have one. Have your address, credit card info, and other details ready to go so if you happen to get an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console in your cart, you can rapidly check out and confirm your purchase.

Walmart Xbox Series X restock and shipping deadlines

There's still a glimmer of hope if you want an Xbox Series X in time for Christmas. Walmart recently announced its Christmas 2020 shipping deadlines and there's still time for next-day delivery and in-store pickup. However, today's restock will not arrive in time for Christmas.

Free 2-day delivery: by Saturday, December 19 at 2pm local time

Free next-day delivery: by Monday, December 21 at 2pm local time

In-store pickup: by Wednesday, December 23 at 4pm local time

Express: by Thursday, December 24 at 1pm local time