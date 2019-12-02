Walmart Cyber Monday 2019: The best deals now

Walmart Cyber Monday deals are live, and we are seeing some of the biggest discounts on the year. Some of the best sales so far include laptops under $150 and even a 50-inch TV under $200. And you can get the PS4 Pro on sale right now for $299, which is $100 off.

Other top categories for Walmart Cyber Monday deals include wireless earbuds, PS4 games and Instant Pots for those of you who want to up your game in the kitchen. There's even Dyson vacuums on sale, which are rarely discounted.

The Tom's Guide staff is sorting through all of the deals and bringing you the best sales hourly. These are the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals right now.

Top 5 Walmart Cyber Monday deals now

Top Walmart Cyber Monday Deals

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

One of our favorite deals from last week is back. Walmart once again has the PS4 Pro console on sale for $299. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for Sony's 4K and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

One of the hottest games of the moment is now at an all-time price low. Walmart has the Star Wars: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on sale for $49.99. That undercuts Amazon's price for the same game by $20. It's also an all-time price low. View Deal

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $19 @ Walmart

Walmart now has the compact Google Home Mini smart speaker for just $19. The Google Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. It's one of the best Walmart deals we've seen. View Deal

iPhone 6s: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart

This 32GB phone is tied to Straight Talk's wireless service. It's the lowest price we've seen on this iPhone model, which is a couple generations behind the current iPhone 11 family.

Netgear Nighthawk AC2100: was $179 now $99 @ Walmart

The Nighthawk AC2100 is a smart router with fast dual-band Gigabit technology. It's built for heavy HD streaming and online gaming. It's currently on sale for $99, which is one of the best Cyber Monday Walmart deals we've seen for PC components. View Deal

Powerbeats 3: was $199.95 now $89 @ Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 don a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass and sweat-resistance. They're great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Score them now while they're cheap.

PS4 w/ 3-Games: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart now has the PS4 "Only on PlayStation" Bundle on sale for $199. It comes with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn. That's similar to the sale Walmart offered last year (albeit with different games).View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 100e: was $159 now $109

The Chromebook 100e is a perfect laptop for children or for anyone who needs a basic machine. It packs a MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB eMMC. It's one of the least expensive laptops we've seen. View Deal

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad IdeaPad 130s: was $239 now $149

This 14-inch Windows laptop is $90 off on Walmart, making it a great Cyber Monday laptop deal. It offers a 14-inch display, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage along with one year of Office 365.

Motile Laptop: was $699 now $349

Motile is a collaboration between THX, Motile, and AMD. In October, the trio released new Motile laptops designed specifically for entertainment purposes. They're sold exclusively at Walmart and this model on sale packs a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6" Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Walmart

An excellent gaming laptop for casual gamers, this TUF machine packs a Ryzen 7 R7-3750H, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 for just $699. It's $300 off and at an all-time price low. View Deal

Smart Home

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus gives you 4K streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV and Disney Plus. It's one of the best Walmart deals we've seen.View Deal

Google Home: was $129 now $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is our go-to store for deals on Google gear. Currently, the retailer has the Google Home smart speaker on sale for $49. That's the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

Home Mini w/ 3 Disney Books: was $25 now $19

The Google Home Mini features an attractive design, great audio, and the ability to control Android TVs and Chromecast. For a limited time, it's on sale and includes 3 Disney Golden Books for the little ones. View Deal

Google Smart Home TV Kit: was $74 now $35

This smart home bundle nets you a Chromecast and Google Home Mini for just $35. The Home Mini alone normally costs $49. It's one of the best and most affordable ways to bring Google Assistant into your home. Even better, it comes with a $10 Vudu credit. View Deal

4K TVs

Sceptre 50" 4K LED TV: was $399 now $189 @ Walmart

One of the cheapest 4K TVs ever, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV (U515CV-U), delivers UHD resolution, 4 HDMI ports and a 60Hz refresh rate for just $189. It's not a smart TV, but at this price, who cares?View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: was $797 now $477 @ Walmart

The Samsung NU6900 is a great deal on a big-screen 4K TV. You get a colorful 65-inch picture with HDR support, robust smart TV capability, and two HDMI ports. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $1,300 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and...high price. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $1,300 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99, the cheapest price we've seen for a Samsung QLED. View Deal

JVC 43" 4K Roku TV: was $249 now $199

This JVC 43-inch 4K Roku TV costs less than similarly sized Amazon Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. We also like that it comes with Roku's excellent OS baked right in. View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $529

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is the biggest HDTV in Walmart's current Cyber Monday TV sale. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform and for a very cheap price.View Deal

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65" 4K TV: was $1,398 now $1,090

The 2019 Vizio P659-G1 uses QLED technology to deliver a stunning picture. It supports HDR10/HLG content and has Chromecast built-in. It's $308 off and $250 cheaper than it was on Prime Day.View Deal

Consoles

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299

If Walmart's main PS4 Pro bundle deal sells out, you can still get the PS4 Pro console for $299. Sure, there's no game included, but this is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own. View Deal

Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This Xbox One S Star Wars bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $330 now just $298

This bundle includes the new Nintendo Switch console (with upgraded battery) and Minecraft for Nintendo Switch. You're paying full price for the console, but you're getting a free game in the process.View Deal

Arcade 1Up Asteroids: was $299 now $149

The Asteroids console includes four games in one. You get Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest. It's the cheapest arcade at $169.99 and it also has the biggest discount — $130 off. View Deal

Arcade 1Up Galaga: was $299 now $149

Galaga is an old school arcade classic that no video game fan should be without. Use your spaceship to destroy and dodge attacking aliens. Even better, you can get this machine at its all-time price low, which makes it one of the best Walmart deals of the moment. The machine also includes Galaxian. View Deal

Toys

Top toys at Walmart: up to 50% off @Walmart

Walmart has some of the hottest toys of the holiday season available for up to 50% off, including Talking Elmo, Disney Peek-A-Boo Plush, Toy Store figures and LEGO sets.View Deal

Funko Pop! Toys: from $2.98 @ Walmart

Walmart has a ton of Funko Pop toys on sale for as little as $3, as well as a lot of hot exclusives including the new 10-inch Deadpool in multiple colors.View Deal

Star Wars Scream Saber Toy: was $29 now $22 @ Walmart

Just in time for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this toy lightsaber lets your kid live out their Star Wars fantasies and record their own custom lightsaber noises.View Deal

Kitchen

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $19 now $12 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally on sale for $19, it's now discounted down to just $12.99, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. View Deal

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Air Fryer: was $119 now $99.95 @ Walmart

This mid-size air fryer can also roast, broil, bake, and make juicy rotisserie-style chicken. It has a 10-quart capacity, which is enough space to cook food for up to 6 people. It's currently at an all-time price low. View Deal

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly golden and crisp foods. It's 50% off and one of the best Walmart deals around. View Deal