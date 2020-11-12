Walmart Black Friday vacuum deals slash prices on Shark, Dirt Devil and more

Suck it up — all the dirt, dust, pet hair and allergens — with these top vacuums on sale for Walmart Black Friday deals.

Currently, Walmart has the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100 on sale for $199 ($195 off), the Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum for $99 ($50 off), and the Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum for just $29 ($20 off). These are among the best Black Friday deals you'll find this shopping season.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart

Deep clean the entire house with this powerful robot vacuum, which can take on debris on floors and carpets. The self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair from itself — no more hair wrap. And with the Shark Clean app, you can schedule when the vacuum cleans your house. View Deal

Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

The lightweight, maneuverable Tineco A10 Dash is perfect for quick, easy clean-ups. It converts to a hand vacuum to clean stairs, hard-to-reach corners and furniture. The battery has a run time of 25 minutes, while its one-touch empty dustbin makes disposal a breeze. View Deal

Dirt Devil Power Express Upright Bagless Vacuum: was $49 now $29 @ Walmart

Suck up all the dust and dirt from your carpet and floors with the powerful suction of Dirt Devil's lightweight bagless vacuum. The on-board cleaning tools take care of tight spaces and other hard-to-reach areas. The easy-to-empty dirt cup releases with the touch of a button and the filter is rinsable, so the vacuum is easy to maintain.View Deal

