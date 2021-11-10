Walmart Black Friday TV deals just went live — including this 55-inch Samsung for $478

With all the Walmart Black Friday deals available, you might be wondering which sales are actually worth your money. As someone who tested the Samsung TU7000 TV, I can say Walmart's current Black Friday deals on the 4K set in multiple sizes is a worthy score.

Walmart has the 55-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV on sale for $478. Yes, that's less than $500 for one of the best Samsung TVs on the market. It normally costs $499, so the savings might seem meek, but it's pretty typical for a set that already sat at a good value.

Note that this deal goes live for 3 pm ET for Walmart Plus members. This Black Friday deal goes live for everyone else at 7 pm ET. You can even sign up for a 15-day free trial now, and get through all your holiday shopping within the trial period.

The Samsung TU7000 delivers nice blacks and overall solid contrast. It also has low lag time, which makes it a great pick for gamers. You only get two HDMI ports, but otherwise you get 4K resolution, HDR support, and Samsung's Tizen OS.

But what size TV should you buy? If you're not sure the 55-inch configuration is large enough for space, Walmart's running a simultaneous deal on a bigger size of the same TV. Walmart has the 60-inch Samsung TU7000 4K TV on sale for $548. It normally costs $599, so you'll save about $50.

Again, the Samsung TU700 is an excellent value when it's on sale thanks to Black Friday deals. It might not be the best TV on the market, but it's one of the most affordable entry-points to Samsung's user-friendly Tizen OS platform and app library.

In my full Samsung TU7000 TV review, I said it's the kind of TV you should buy when you find it on sale. Whether you need a temporary entertainment setup or want to upgrade your current set within a budget, we can overlook some of this TV’s shortcomings (like a limited port selection).

One of my favorite things about this TV is how easy it is to set up. I spend more time than I'd like unboxing and re-boxing TVs, so anything that saves time and added tools is appreciated. The Samsung TU7000's legs clip-in conveniently, avoiding the need to find a screwdriver. Of course, if you'd prefer a wall mount for this set, you can install a standard VESA 200 x 200-millimeter bracket. See our list of the best TV mounts for recommendations.

Software is another Samsung TU7000 highlight. It runs Samsung’s familiar Tizen operating system, complete with an unobtrusive quick launch bar so you can browse apps without interrupting whatever you’re currently watching. You'll get several streaming channels for free, plus you can sign into more than 4,000 services such Netflix, HBO Max and Disney Plus.

