Walmart Black Friday deals — these are the best early sales

Walmart Black Friday deals are starting early this year.

The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event is essentially a series of Black Friday sales happening on Wednesday, November 4; Wednesday, November 11; and Wednesday, November 25.

Like most retailers, Walmart is looking to extend its Black Friday deals by starting sales way in advance of Thanksgiving. However, the retailer is giving us a sneak peek at some of its forthcoming holiday deals.

So below we're highlighting the Walmart Black Friday deals we're most excited about. From a $99 pair of AirPods to a $228 65-inch Roku TV, here are the best Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sales.

Walmart Black Friday deals

Gourmia Air Fryer/Toaster Oven: was $89 now $49 @ Walmart

You'll never want to leave the kitchen again if you score this Walmart Black Friday sale. On November 4, Walmart will have the Gourmia French Door Air Fryer / Toaster Oven on sale for just $49. It can fit up to a 12-inch pizza or six slices of bread. View Deal

Onn 42" 1080p Roku TV: was $178 now $88 @ Walmart

It may not be the most cutting edge TV, but this $88 TV is certainly the cheapest. This no-frills set sports 1080p resolution and Roku's excellent operating system. It could very well wind up being the least-expensive 42-inch TV of 2020. It will go on sale November 4. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $99 @ Walmart

Never in the AirPods' history have we ever seen a price this low. In fact, this price is $15 cheaper than their all-time low, which we just saw on Prime Day. Sure, these are the regular AirPods with the traditional charging case, but this is still an epic deal. Get them fast as they will likely sell out instantly. This deal will go live on November 4.View Deal

Instant Pot Viva: was $99 now $50 @ Walmart

This Instant Pot will be 50% off on November 4. It's an extraordinary price cut and easily the cheapest Instant Pot we've seen. It features a 6-quart capacity along with 15 presets for soups, beans, rice, eggs, and more. View Deal

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $398 now $228 @ Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills TV with access to Roku's operating system, you will not find a better deal than this. In fact, this is the cheapest 65-inch 4K TV we've ever seen. However, if you're looking for top-notch picture and audio quality, you're better off spending a few more bucks on one of TCL's 3 or 4 Series TVs. This deal will go live November 4 at 7pm ET. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $177 @ Walmart

The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hardest to reach of areas of your home. It features support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can command it via your voice. Even better, its free app allows you to schedule it to sweep up your home up to seven times per week. Although it's a modest $20 cheaper than it was during last holiday season, it's still a noteworthy deal for being the cheapest Roomba we've seen. The sale will go live on November 4. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $399 now $148 @ Walmart

This could be one of the most epic Walmart deals of all time. As part of its second wave of deals, Walmart will offer the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV (55S20) for just $148. That's the cheapest 55-inch 4K TV we've ever seen. This deal will go live on Wednesday, November 11 at 7pm ET. It will prob sell out fast, so good luck to all! View Deal