Walmart Black Friday deals just kicked off with 55-inch 4K TV for $128

The second batch of Walmart Black Friday deals will kick off today at 7pm ET. The deals — which you can only browse right now — include some epic discounts on everything from 4K TVs to cheap robot vacuums.

This year, the majority of Black Friday deals have centered around cheap big-screen TVs and today's Walmart Black Friday deals focus on just that. The centerpiece of Walmart's sale offers a TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV for just $148. For comparison, most 55-inch TCL TVs sell within the $369 price range, so tonight's deal is more than 50% off and by far the cheapest 55-inch 4K TV we've ever seen.

Walmart will also have an Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $128. Again, that crushes all TV deals we've seen so far in 2020. Although these are both budget TVs, they do offer HDR support and our favorite streaming platform — the Roku OS. That said, if you're looking for perfect picture quality, you'll want to invest in a name-brand TV.

Outside of TVs, Walmart will also have a Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop for just $149 and a robot vacuum for $99. Both items are record price lows. Below we've hand-picked the best Walmart Black Friday deals in tonight's sale. Make sure to act quick, as we don't expect these sales to last long.

Walmart Black Friday Deals — Nov. 11 at 7pm ET

TVs

Onn 50" 4K Roku TV: was $219 now $128 @ Walmart

Walmart's Onn brand of TVs are meant to do one thing — save you money. And that's precisely what this TV will do. The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV is a no-frills TV that's best suited for a guest bedroom or kid's room. Priced at $128, it's the cheapest 50-inch TV we've seen.

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $369 now $148 @ Walmart

This might be one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals of all time. The retailer has the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for a mind-numbingly low price of $148. The TV — part of TCL's 4 Series — offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and three HDMI ports. It also packs the Roku OS, which is our favorite streaming platform.

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: was $698 now $598 @ Walmart

This 75-inch 4K TV is a great buy for anyone looking to go big. It has Roku's interface built in, and you can use Alexa to control the TV. Add in HDR support and DTS Studio Sound and you have a great value.

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3: was $420 now $149 @ Walmart

Perfect for kids or anyone in need of a cheap coffee table laptop, the IdeaPad 3 is on sale for a very low price of $149. It features a 14-inch LCD, 2.4GHz Pentium Gold 6405U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. The Pentium Gold 6405U is a budget CPU that's best suited for basic tasks like Web surfing and the occasional YouTube stream.

HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1: was $364 now $179 @ Walmart

The HP Chromebook x360 is a convertible laptop that can be used for work or play. It features a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use it as a laptop or tablet. It features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.1GHz Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC.

HP Pavilion: was $469 now $309 @ Walmart

Priced at just $249, the HP Pavilion 15 is one of the best laptop bargains we've seen so far. It features a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. We'd normally avoid laptops with low-res screens, but at this price it's a perfect budget system for shoppers strapped for cash.

Small appliances

Instant Pot VIVA 6-Qt: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

The Instant Pot VIVA is a 6-quart, 9-in-1 kitchen appliance that can be used for everything from cooking rice to making yogurt. It features 15 preset programs and cooks for up to 6 people. It's now 50% off as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals event.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $99 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum. It offers solid suction power (1,500 Pa) and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice, This is one of the cheapest robo vacuums we've ever seen.

iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $177 @ Walmart

The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hard to reach areas of your home. It features support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can command it via your voice. Even better, its free app allows you to schedule it to sweep up your home up to seven times per week. Although it's a modest $20 cheaper than it was during last holiday season, it's still a noteworthy deal for being the cheapest Roomba we've seen.

Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days — Part 3

The next Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event will happen on November 25 — the day before Thanksgiving. The sales will focus again on electronics, but will also feature discounts on toys, apparel, and home decor. No preview deals have been mentioned yet, so make sure to follow our coverage for the latest news and previews.