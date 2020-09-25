Walmart Black Friday 2020: deal predictions, date and more

The pandemic has changed how consumers shop. As a result, Walmart Black Friday deals will be completely different in 2020. In fact, the retail giant is promising an all-new Walmart Black Friday experience.

The biggest change in this year's Walmart Black Friday experience is the fact that Walmart brick-and-mortar stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. (The closures also affect Sam's Club stores). That's right; no more lining up outside stores immediately after finishing your turkey dinner.

This is a massive change because Walmart has traditionally kicked off its Black Friday season on Thanksgiving Day with Black Friday deals you can only get in-store. For instance, last year, Walmart Black Friday deals started at 6pm on Thanksgiving Day.

But with Walmart stores closed this year, those sales will move online. In addition, Walmart says the deals will start earlier than ever. Walmart execs have said they will spread the Black Friday savings "throughout the season" with more deals available online. They haven't set a specific date yet, but we suspect the Walmart Black Friday season could kick off before Halloween.

We also suspect that Walmart Plus customers will see exclusive savings or get first dibs on Walmart's Black Friday deals.

Walmart Black Friday deals from years past

These were some of our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals from last year. Prices will naturally be cheaper in 2020 and new models will replace last year's models, but once again we expect to see excellent TV, laptop, console, and Google discounts from Walmart.

Laptops

Acer Aspire 1: was $199 now $149

The Aspire 1 is a super affordable laptop with a stylish design and a 1080p display, which is rare in sub $199 machines. It features a Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMc. Last year it dropped to just $149. We expect to see similar discounts in 2020.

Acer Aspire 5: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best budget laptops you'll find. It sports a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This was the best price of the previous year.

Motile Laptop: was $699 now $349

Motile is a collaboration between THX, Motile, and AMD. Last year, the trio released new Motile laptops designed specifically for entertainment purposes. They're sold exclusively at Walmart and this model on sale packs a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's a perfect cheap machine for kids.

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch: was $1,099 now $899

The Legion Y540 is one of Lenovo's budget gaming machines. However, this configuration packs plenty of power including a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

Asus TUF 15.6" Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Walmart

An excellent gaming laptop for casual gamers, this TUF machine packs a Ryzen 7 R7-3750H, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 for just $699. It's $300 off and at an all-time price low.

Smart Home

Google Home: was $129 now $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is our go-to store for deals on Google gear. The retailer had the Google Home smart speaker on sale for $49 — its cheapest price of 2019.

Home Mini w/ 3 Disney Books: was $49 now $19

The Google Home Mini features an attractive design, great audio, and the ability to control Android TVs and Chromecast. For a limited time, it's $24 off and includes 3 Disney Golden Books for the little ones.

Google Smart Home TV Kit: was $74 now $35

This smart home bundle nets you a Chromecast and Google Home Mini for just $35. The Home Mini alone normally costs $49. It's one of the best and most affordable ways to bring Google Assistant into your home. It's was one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals of the year.

4K TVs

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 65" 4K TV: was $2,198 now $1,198

The 2019 Vizio PX65-G1 also uses QLED technology, but features 384 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure. (By comparison, the P659-G1 has 200 zones). It's $1,000 off and an astonishing $600 cheaper than its Prime Day price. We expect to see cheaper Walmart Black Friday deals from Vizio in 2020.

TCL 75" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $1,599 now $1,099

The TCL 75-inch Roku Smart TV features HDR support (HDR10), a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and Roku's excellent operating system. 75-inch TVs have seen incredible price drops in 2020, and this could easily hit below $699.

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $419

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $130 off its normal retail price.

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $529

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is one of the biggest HDTVs among Walmart's current sales. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform.

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price.

Consoles

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299

If Walmart's main PS4 Pro bundle deal sells out, you can still get the PS4 Pro console for $299. Sure, there's no game included, but this is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own. This year the console will be even cheaper given the launch of the PS5.

Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This Xbox One S Star Wars bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Kitchen

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

This fast cooking appliance deal might disappear pretty quickly, thanks to a 51% off deal. And with its 6 quarts capacity, you'll have no problem creating big dishes for the family. It's our favorite Instant Pot overall, and Amazon's got it for the same price.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $19 now $12 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally on sale for $19, it's now discounted down to just $12.99, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee.

KitchenAid Pro 600 stand mixer was $499, now $279 @ Walmart

Want something more powerful? The KitchenAid Pro 600 is a bowl-lift mixer that comes with a 6-quart stainless steel bowl, and includes a pouring shield, wire whip, flat beater and spiral dough hook. This deal is only for the cinnamon-colored model, though.

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Air Fryer: was $119 now $79 @ Walmart

This mid-size air fryer can also roast, broil, bake, and make juicy rotisserie-style chicken. It has a 10-quart capacity, which is enough space to cook food for up to 6 people. It's currently at an all-time price low.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $210 now $169 @ Walmart

In addition to working as an air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja Foodi can also be used for roasting, baking, and indoor grilling. It's currently $40 off and at its lowest price to date.

Headphones

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Walmart has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $169, which at the time was this bundle's second lowest price ever. In 2020, expect them to hit below $149.