Walmart and Target launch their own Prime Day sales — here's what to expect

Mover over, Amazon. Walmart and Target have announced major sales events designed to draw shoppers away from Amazon Prime Day. It's not the first time Amazon's rivals compete with the e-commerce giant, but given how close we are to Black Friday 2020, the stakes are higher than ever.

On Monday, Amazon confirmed its Prime Day event would occur on Tuesday, October 13 and Wednesday, October 14. By the end of the day Walmart had announced the Walmart "Big Save" event, which will feature "Black Friday-like savings" on thousands of items. Here's what you can expect.

Walmart Big Save event

The Walmart Big Save event will kick off on Sunday, October 11 at 7pm (ET) and last through Thursday, October 15. The five-day event will include deals on electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion, and more.

There will be free two-day shipping on orders over $35 with some items eligible for free NextDay delivery. (In-store pickup will also be available). Confirmed deals to go live during Walmart's event include:

A Walmart spokesperson tells us there will be no special pricing for Walmart Plus members during this event. Walmart Plus is a $98/year subscription designed to compete with Amazon Prime. (However, keep in mind that other future sales may offer exclusive savings to Walmart Plus members). Make sure to bookmark our guide to the best Walmart Black Friday deals for the latest news and predictions.

Target Deal Days event

Target plans on competing with Amazon head-on. Target Deal Days will return in 2020 lasting from October 13 through October 14 — the same days as Prime Day. This will be the kickoff event to Target's Black Friday sales, which the retailer says will begin on November 1.

Target Deal Days will feature deals on "hundreds of thousands of items." The retails says consumers can expect double the amount of deals they offered last year.

Shoppers will find deals on electronics, home goods, essentials, toys, beauty, and more. Nearly all deals will be available via Target's contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup. Many deals will also be eligible for same-day delivery via Shipt. According to Target, select deals will be made available as early as October 5.

Earlier this summer, Target announced it would kickoff its Black Friday sales on November 1. From October through December, the retailer says it will offer approximately 1 million more deals than it did in the previous year.