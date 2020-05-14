Waiting for AirPods 3? Apple set to unveil Powerbeats Pro in new colors

Apple’s next wireless earbuds may be the updated Powerbeats Pro, which are set to come in a range of bright colors.

While we have been expecting to see Apple release a pair of AirPods 3 in the near future, according to a rumor from a Weibo account going by the name of WaveTech (via iMore), Apple will be launching new Beats branded headphones first. But while these new Powerbeats Pro will come with flashy new paint jobs, they may not be much of an upgrade over the existing Powerbeats Pro.

According to WaveTech, we can expect the Powerbeats Pro to come in Cloud Pink, Glacier Blue, Spring Yellow, and Lava Red, and it’s likely that the previous options of black, moss, navy and ivory will also be available. Aside from these, there’s not a single upgrade mentioned for the Powerbeats Pro.

The leak doesn't mention any new features, but MacRumors speculates that "there may also be minor internal tweaks to the updated ‌Powerbeats Pro‌."

(Image credit: NewMobileLife)

This could be a little disappointing for people who were hoping the Beats range could get a serious upgrade that taps into some of the audio tech that Apple crammed into its AirPods Pro, such as active noise cancelling and a Transparency mode.

There’s an outside chance Apple could improve how the Powerbeats Pro works with its iPhones, possibly introducing an app that allows more control over audio EQ. The AirPods Studio is expected to get an equalizer. But we suspect Apple will simply add the new colors to the range for now.

Recent rumors have pointed towards the AirPods 3 potentially being delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But we are expecting to see the AirPods Studio make their debut this year, Apple's first over-ear headphones.

Apple also has competition now on the sports headphone front from the Sony WF-SP800N, which do offer noise cancelling in addition to water and sweat resistance for $199. So the Powerbeats may need to up their game.