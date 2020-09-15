VPN deal: huge IPVanish September sale offers 73% off plus free SugarSync cloud storage

IPVanish is one of the best VPN providers out there at the moment, offering great speeds, useful streaming unblocking and a very configurable user interface. If you want full control over your VPN, IPVanish offers a tempting option.

However, that option has been made even more tempting with the introduction of IPVanish’s September sale – now, you can save up to 73%, meaning you can bag a year of VPN cover for just $3.25 a month. That price makes IPVanish a top quality but really cheap VPN, and is the best deal we’ve seen in a long time.

And that’s not all. This VPN deal (whether you choose a month or a year) comes with 250GB of SugarSync secure cloud storage – combined with IPVanish’s outstanding VPN performance, that’s the perfect way to secure your entire online life.

While the SugarSync promotion is a regular deal, the half-price offer is only running until September 28, so if you’re looking to save big on one of our top-rated VPN providers, now’s the time to do it.

IPVanish VPN & SugarSync cloud storage

Save 73% – IPVanish is one of the top providers on the market, and this September sale has made it one of the cheapest, too. For just $3.25 a month you'll get top-tier VPN cover plus 250GB SugarSync cloud storage. Not bad at all.

Why is this IPVanish VPN deal so good?

IPVanish works great as a Netflix VPN, US VPN, gaming VPN and router VPN, but its plans aren’t usually as cheap as some other competitors. This deal turns that on its head, though, as at just $3.25 a month plus 250GB of SugarSync storage this might be the best-value VPN plan available today.

We highly recommend IPVanish to those in the US looking for excellent download speeds, those installing VPNs on routers and people with tons of devices – IPVanish offers an unlimited connections policy which can cover as many devices as you want.

If you’re looking for the very best service on the market, we’d steer you in the direction of ExpressVPN. With excellent apps, searing speeds and class-leading support, no other provider can really come close. At $6.67, though, it’s priced to match.

If you want to spend as little as possible, Surfshark is another great option. At just $2.49 a month it’s incredible value and also offers unlimited simultaneous connections – but the addition of SugarSync with IPVanish just adds that little bit of extra value.

If you’re in the market for a powerful, configurable VPN on the cheap, this IPVanish deal is unmissable – so make sure to grab it before September 28.