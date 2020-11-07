VPN deal: Get five years of PureVPN for an unbelievable $1.31 a month with our exclusive code

If you thought that prices for the best VPN services were on the up, this immense deal from PureVPN is about to prove you wrong.

While it can't match the elite providers of today, PureVPN is a solid VPN contender that's trusted by plenty of users worldwide. However, what might tip the balance is this genuinely outstanding offer: with the exclusive code TECH20, you'll be able to save 20% on PureVPN's five-year plan, cutting your monthly spend to a negligible $1.31.

To put it another way, that's just $79 for a whole five years. All we can say is that if you're looking for an incredibly cheap VPN that'll cover your online privacy and overseas Netflix streaming needs, this PureVPN deal looks unmissable.

This exclusive discount is available to Tom's Guide readers, and doesn't have a set end date. However, it's tying in very nicely with plenty of other VPN Black Friday deals, so we don't expect to last into December. Find out more below.

PureVPN | 5 years | $1.31/mo | Code: TECH20

PureVPN's five-year plan is already one of the best-value deals on the market, but with the exclusive code TECH20 you can save an extra 20%, bringing your monthly cost down to just $1.31 – that works out at just $79 all-in. If you want a VPN for as little as possible, this is your best option.View Deal

Why is this PureVPN deal so good?

Useful for streaming and with a good number of extra features including IPv6 leak protection and decent mobile apps, PureVPN is a good mid-range choice. However, what's going to be drawing you to this deal might not necessarily be PureVPN itself, but the ridiculously low price – apart from its five-year plan, PureVPN's not usually incredibly cheap, so this is a real turn-up.

However, we do understand that many people won't want to sign up for five years. If that's you, then the most recent IPVanish deal is currently offering a single month of cover for just $5.00, and a year for only $3.25 a month. If you want our #1-rated VPN, ExpressVPN is $6.67 a month, which is fairly expensive, but definitely worth it.

But, if you don't mind (or even prefer) committing to five years, this is a seriously good deal that works out cheaper overall than most plans that are far shorter. So, if it's for you, use the code TECH20 to save an extra 20% on the bargain five-year plan with PureVPN.