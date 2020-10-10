VPN deal: ExpressVPN 12-month deal offers incredible savings with 3 months free

As the best VPN on the market, ExpressVPN should be at the top of your list if you're shopping for complete online privacy and freedom.

However, for many people, ExpressVPN might seem a little expensive. While it certainly offers a lot for the money – and outdoes every other VPN we've tested in terms of performance and ease of use – its price tag can put potential users off.

That's why this is one of the best-value VPN deals on the market. If you sign up to ExpressVPN through Tom's Guide you'll net a huge saving of 49% compared to paying monthly, which includes a very generous three free months on a 12-month plan.

To put that into perspective, you'll be paying less than $100 for 15 months of the most private VPN cover available, working out at just $6.67 a month. We think that's more than reasonable for a product that rarely places anywhere but first on our VPN guides.

This offer is consistently available to Tom's Guide readers, so there's no end date in sign. However, like any promotion, we can't guarantee its longevity, so it might be worth signing up sooner rather than later to make sure you don't miss out.

Who comes out on top in ExpressVPN vs NordVPN?

Perhaps you'd like to know who wins in ExpressVPN vs Surfshark

ExpressVPN deal | Save 49% on 15-month plan

Tom's Guide readers are privy to a very special ExpressVPN deal which offers three months free, working out at a huge 49% saving. However, if you're not sure about taking the plunge, ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can thoroughly test the service before you commit.

View Deal

Why is this ExpressVPN deal so good?

It's pretty simple – ExpressVPN is better than any other VPN on the market right now, and we don't see that changing any time soon. It's the best Netflix VPN, the best torrenting VPN, the best iPhone VPN and Android VPN, even the best Fire Stick VPN.

With military-grade AES-256 encryption, a selection of secure protocols, 3,000+ all-RAM servers in 94 countries plus simple, powerful apps that are great for both novices and experts, there's not much at all that we'd want to change – and we can find fault in almost anything.

As such, there aren't many VPNs that rival Express, but if you're looking for something substantially cheaper we'd take a look at Surfshark. Although it's recently upped its prices, it's still the best cheap VPN at around $2.50 a month.

Overall, though, if we were going to pick a VPN to use on our own devices, it'd be ExpressVPN – and this deal is just an added sweetener that makes it even harder to overlook. Head over to the ExpressVPN to claim your three free months now.