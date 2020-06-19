VPN deal: 82% off CyberGhost plus two months free is among the best prices around

Having a VPN is essential for anyone who wants to get the most out of the internet – the only problem is that for people new to VPN game, it can seem like a lot of money for something that works best when you don’t notice it.

If that’s you, then look no further – CyberGhost is offering 82% off its three year plan and throwing in an extra two months absolutely free in this mega VPN deal.

CyberGhost is a streaming and torrenting specialist VPN with over 30 million users, and with it you’ll be able to watch geo-blocked content from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more.

Although it’s usually one of the best value VPNs on the market, this deal pushes CyberGhost well to the top of the list. So, if you’re interested, read on to find out more about CyberGhost and it’s huge limited-time offer.

CyberGhost VPN | Save 82% and get 2 months free

Premium VPN CyberGhost is offering huge savings. Save over $430 for three years of cover (over going monthly), and get two months thrown in for FREE. If it’s not for you, you’re covered by a generous 45-day money-back guarantee, so there’s nothing to lose!

Why is this CyberGhost VPN deal so good?

CyberGhost is a secure and well-featured VPN that has tons of additional functionality – we rate them as one of the best torrenting VPNs, as well as being excellent for streaming.

With a suite of dedicated torrenting functions, you can configure it to automatically connect when you launch certain apps, and it will intelligently select the best server to use – perfect if you’re not an expert but still want to maintain online security.

Its biggest draw, though, is the fact that you’ll be able to unblock pretty much any streaming media – and that includes live television and sports, too. CyberGhost will even outline which of its servers are best for which streaming service, taking out the guesswork that's often necessary with other VPNs.

If you want the absolute best VPN on the market, we recommend ExpressVPN, which offers Tom's Guide readers 15 months for the price of 12. However, if you're just after a quick, cheap and easy way to access streaming sites and torrent safely, this CyberGhost VPN deal offers a lot of bang for your buck – but to get it, you’ll have to act fast.