Vizio Smart TV Deal: Take $200 Off Our Favorite Smart TV Value

Good news if you're looking for an excellent Vizio Smart TV deal. Walmart is taking up to $200 off Vizio's 2019 M-Series 4K Smart TVs.

The star of Walmart's sale is the 2019 Vizio M-Series Quantum 65-inch (M658-G1), which you can get for $798. Normally priced at $998, that's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this set. In fact, it's also $50 cheaper than last month's sale price.

Vizio 65" Quantum TV: was $998 now $798 @ Walmart

The 2019 Vizio M658 is a solid choice if you're looking for a premium TV at an affordable price. The Editor's Choice TV has never been this cheap and is our favorite TV value of 2019.View Deal

The Editor's Choice Vizio 65-inch M658-G1 bring Vizio's quantum dot technology to Vizio's affordable M-series line. The result is one of the best TVs of 2019.

In our tests, the TV's new enhanced display produced fantastic color and brightness. Combined with the TV's full array local dimming panel, viewers can expect deep blacks and brighter brights. The new SmartCast 3 operating system also offers a richer interface than previous versions, with an added row of recommended content and a wider selection of locally installed apps.

The 4K TV also offers HDR support (HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG) and Google ChromeCast built-in. Other Vizio Quantum TV deals include:

Vizio 50" Quantum TV: was $548 now $448 @ Walmart

If you don't need a big-screen TV, the 50-inch 2019 M-Series is another solid choice for TV viewers on a budget. It packs Vizio's quantum dot technology to offer image quality that you'd typically find in pricier TVs. View Deal