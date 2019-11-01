Visible Party Pay Drops Your Phone Bill By Up to $15 Per Month

Visible is kicking off the new month with some good news. The Verizon-owned carrier just launched Visible Party Pay, a group discount option that can save Visible subscribers up to $15 per month.

Visible charges members a very affordable $40/month for unlimited talk, text, and data. It's the only plan they offer. However, Visible Party Pay lets Visible members pair up with family members and friends to lower everyone's monthly phone bill. A Visible Party Pay group of two, for instance, will each pay $35/month for the same unlimited everything plan, saving each member $5. Meanwhile, parties of three will pay $30/month each and parties of four will pay $25/month each. (Four users is the maximum allowed in a Party Pay group).

Each member in a Visible Party gets their own bill. In other words, you don't share a bill nor do you share data/service. You don't even have to live in the same home. All plans also include mobile hot spot capabilities.

If you're not familiar with Visible, the service debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. They only offer one $40 unlimited plan, which includes taxes and fees. You can purchase phones from Visible or bring your own. For instance, the Pixel 4 is available on Visible and consumers can also opt for any of the new iPhones.

There are some restrictions to know. For instance, they can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.

Otherwise, find four family members or friends, sign up for Visible Party Pay, and make the carrier's affordable plan even cheaper.