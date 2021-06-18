Virgin River season 3 release date on Netflix, trailer, cast and more

Love is in the air on Virgin River season 3. The Netflix drama returns to continue the romance between nurse practitioner Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and bar owner/former Marine Jack (Martin Henderson). And if you were worried about Jack's fate after the season 2 finale, when he was shot at his bar, no need. Jack is alive, though perhaps not entirely well.

Virgin River is a quaint, rural town in Northern California where Mel moves to get a fresh start after experiencing tragedy. Small town life isn't as simple as she'd expected, though. She moves into a very, uh, rustic cabin and locks horns with her boss, Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson). And things get even complicated when she meets the very handsome, very charming Jack, who brings his own baggage to the table.

Grey's Anatomy season 18: The doctors are in

What to know about Bridgerton season 2

Mel and Jack danced around each other for the entire first season, hooked up early on in season 2, but put their romance on hold due to Jack's entanglement with pregnant ex Charmaine. In the finale, they finally cemented their relationship — and then Jack was shot by an unknown assailant.

Virgin River season 3 will see Jack recover, while looking for whoever shot him. Mel continues to do her work at the Doc's clinic. But there's so much more in store, including a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance.

Here's everything we know so far about Virgin River season 3.

Netflix is releasing Virgin River season 3 on Friday, July 9 at 3 a.m. ET.

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, which all drop at at the same time.

The streamer renewed the show in December 2020, just weeks after the second season premiered. Virgin River was so popular, it even dethroned The Crown from the Nielsen streaming rankings and even topped The Mandalorian at one point.

Virgin River season 3 trailer

The official trailer for Virgin River season 3 is burning with baby fever. “If you’re smart, you’ll give that lady a ring and start a family,” one townsperson advises Jack of Mel. But is he truly ready to start a family? After all, he's still recovering from being shot and his relationship with Mel is still new. Oh, and there's the fact that his ex Charmaine is expecting their twin babies any day now.

Netflix also dropped a sneak peek clip of Virgin River season 3, titled "Smashing Stuff." Jack and Mel are discussing everything he's been through, and she notes that she has cried and yelled to deal with the bad things that have happened to her. That's not really Jack's style, though.

"Getting emotional doesn’t really work for me,” Jack says. "I just end up breaking things."

But make sure to watch to the end of the clip, because Jack and Mel tell each other "I love you"!

Virgin River season 3 cast

The cast of Virgin River season 3 is led by Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda "Mel" Monroe, a nurse practitioner and midwife originally from Los Angeles.

Alongside her is Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, a restaurant/bar owner and former U.S. Marine.

They're joined by:

Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton, Jack's friend and bartender who is a former Marine

Tim Matheson as Vernon "Doc" Mullins, MD, the town doctor

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea, the mayor of Virgin River and Doc's separated wife

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Jack's ex-romantic interest

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, a former Marine who served with Jack

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, a young man who works at Jack's Bar

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Connie's niece from Los Angeles

Nicola Cavendish as Connie, owner of the town's general store

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Mel's older sister who lives in Los Angeles

Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe, Mel's late husband seen in flashbacks

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen, owner of the town B&B

Lynda Boyd as Lilly, a friend of Connie's

Chase Petriw as Mike Valenzuela, a former Marine who served with Jack

David Cubitt as Calvin, a man who runs an illegal pot farm

Several new faces are set to arrive in Virgin River season 3. Zibby Allen (The Flash, Grey’s Anatomy) is a new series regular who plays Brie, Jack's sister. Brie is a lawyer who is smart, hard-charging, ballsy and a whole lot of fun.

Stacey Farber (Saving Hope, Diggstown) is taking the recurring role of Tara Anderson, Lilly’s daughter. She will be helping with Baby Chloe, the child that Lilly attempted to abandon.