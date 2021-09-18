Vikings vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Vikings vs Cardinals live stream will have fantasy owners checking their scores more often than usual as both Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins will have to be on top of their game in this NFL live stream.

Vikings vs Cardinals channel, start time The Vikings vs Cardinals live stream takes place tomorrow (Sept. 19).

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Kyler Murray is the cliche video game type of quarterback. He can throw or run for yards and do the same for touchdowns. His performance last week in the team’s 38-13 win over the Titans was only his latest reminder of his electric abilities. Murray threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, while also running the ball for a score on a naked bootleg play at the end of the first half. In total the number one overall pick from two years ago tallied 309 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, though not as nimble, still stuffed his stat sheet in week one. Cousins completed 36-of-his-49 for 351 yards and two touchdowns, both going to Adam Thielen. He also helped engineer a scoring drive that started at the Vikings own five-yard-line and ended at the Bengals’ 35 where Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph kicked the game-tying 53-yard field goal to force overtime. Unfortunately for the Vikings, their offense stalled and later turned the ball over on a Dalvin Cook fumble, leading to the Vikings’ 27-24 loss to the Bengals.

Outside of trying to limit how bad these quarterbacks can hurt a defense, the Vikings will try to keep Deandre Hopkins from bailing his quarterback out with his dominant red zone plays. The three-time all pro caught two touchdown passes last week.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are going to have to make sure last year’s rookie of the year stays out of the end zone. Justin Jefferson didn’t score last week, but he did catch five passes for 71 yards and even threw and completed a pass for 11 yards.

The Cardinals are a 4-point favorite against the Vikings. The over/under is 51.

How to watch Vikings vs Cardinals live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Vikings vs Cardinals live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Vikings vs Cardinals live streams in the US

In the US, Vikings vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Vikings vs Cardinals live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Vikings vs Cardinals.

Vikings vs Cardinals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Vikings vs Cardinals on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Vikings vs Cardinals live stream starts at 9:05 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Vikings vs Cardinals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Vikings vs Cardinals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.