Valorant: Release date, beta, characters and what to know about Riot's new game

Riot Games has established itself as one of the biggest names in the online gaming business, thanks to its wildly popular League of Legends. And now, the company is back with something that could be just as big with Valorant.

In a surprise announcement on Monday, Riot Games said that it's developed a free-to-play PC game that will allow five players on either team to either attack or defend an important objective. The game, called Valorant, will be played in first person, and looks to be a direct competitor other popular shooters, like Call of Duty and Counter Strike.

But the question on many gamers' minds centers on whether Riot Games can strike again with a big hit. And if it can, those gamers want to know when they'll be able to play the game, suit up their characters, and take the fight to their opponents.

So, to help those folks, we've compiled the following guide. Here's everything we know so far about Valorant, including its release date, characters, beta info and more.

Valorant will be available in a closed beta in the coming weeks and months, but Riot Games so far hasn't announced exactly when. The full game will be available this summer, but again, we don't have an official launch date.

Valorant gameplay

Valorant is a team-based first-person shooter experience. It pits one, five-person team of attackers against one five-person team of defenders.

The attacking team has a bomb called the Spike that they need to plant on a specific site during a round. If they do so, and defend it until it explodes, the team wins the round. If the defending team can stop the attackers from planting the bomb or detonating it before time runs out, they win.

Similar to games like Overwatch, Valorant offers a choice of unique characters with distinct abilities that can be combined in a variety of tactical ways.

A video published online by Riot Games shows each person with one life per round. So, if you die mid-round, you're out until the next round.

Valorant characters

(Image credit: Riot Games)

The folks over at Polygon were able to get their hands on Valorant, and put together a handy guide of all the characters they saw in the game. That said, Riot Games is expected to add more players over time, so the list could get bigger as the game progresses.

There's a character called Phoenix that uses fire to light up the battlefield and another called Jett that aims at making him hard to catch and spot. Viper is a character focused on chemical warfare and Sova is a tracker with the sole goal of taking out enemies. Cypher acts as the surveillance character in the game and Brimstone uses aerial weapons to attack opponents. Sage protects herself and her teammates and Omen can turn enemies blind.

That should be plenty for you to choose from when Valorant launches this summer.

Does Valorant have a story?

Yes and no. While Valorant will have some story pieces that will help you get more context about the world around you, it won't be a full-on story you'll follow as you go through the game. Whether that changes over time is unknown.

Valorant price

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Valorant will be free-to-play, allowing you to pick up and start playing the game with friends or strangers at no cost.

Valorant loot and battle pass

Interestingly enough, Valorant won't have any loot boxes. Instead, you'll need to head over to the Valorant store to buy whatever you want for the game.

The title will, however, have a battle pass that will earn you rewards the more you play the game. According to Polygon, which confirmed the news with Riot Games, the developer still hasn't said how battle passes will be handled, so look for more information on that as we get closer.

Valorant system requirements: What PC specs do I need?

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Riot Games told Polygon that Valorant will require an Intel Core i3-370M CPU with an integrated Intel HD 3000 GPU to get 30 frames per second out of it. That means you should be able to play Valorant without too much trouble on most gaming PCs and gaming laptops.

Is Valorant coming to PS4, Xbox One or Switch?

Valorant is currently only confirmed for PC, though Riot Games hasn't necessarily ruled out a release for PS4, Xbox One or Switch.