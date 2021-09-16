Use this trick to pre-order the iPhone 13 faster than other shoppers

Get ready! iPhone 13 preorders begin Friday at 8 a.m. ET and if the latest chip shortage news has you feeling weak in the knees, Apple has some advice. Pre-register today to make the purchase process as smooth as possible on Friday.

Pre-registering doesn't guarantee you'll snag an iPhone 13 on Friday. However, it'll speed up the process significantly since you won't have to waste time filling out any forms. Here's what you'll need to do.

First, open the Apple Store app or head to Apple's website to get started. Pick the iPhone 13 that you want, choose a payment option, and enter all of your information. You'll enter your preferred carrier, check if you're upgrade eligible, and take care of any trade-in credits (if you have an old iPhone you're willing to part ways with).

If all of this sounds pretty basic, it's because it is. You're simply pre-registering so that come 8 a.m. ET on Friday, you'll come back and skip the laborious process and simply head to check out. It's similar to the advice we give when waiting for the next PS5 restock. Just keep in mind that this window to pre-register ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

If you prefer to wing it, make sure to check out our iPhone 13 deals coverage for ways to save on your purchase.