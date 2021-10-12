USA vs Costa Rica live stream — how to watch World Cup qualifier online

World Cup qualifying action is heating up. It's almost time to watch the USA vs Costa Rica live stream, which sees the USMNT coming off a dispiriting loss and knocked down to second place in the Concacaf standings. They'll face a determined Costa Rica team that's looking to move up in the ranks and become one of the three teams that moves on to the World Cup in Qatar.

USA vs Costa Rica live stream, date, time, channels The USA vs Costa Rica live stream takes place Wednesday, October 13.

► Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN via Fubo.TV.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Yanks return to Columbus, Ohio following a 1-0 defeat by Panama that was one of the worst performances under coach Gregg Berhalter. Players looked sluggish and slow, unable to form much of an attack. Los Canaleros took advantage and now they sit tied with USA in Octagonal points, behind Mexico.

If World Cup qualifying ended now, USMNT could book a trip to Qatar. But there are eight more matches left against their formidable Concacaf rivals.

Stars Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna have been unavailable in this October window, due to injury. Berhalter also left rising contributors Ricardo Pepi and Brenden Aaronson on the bench at first against Panama, to rest them. When they did enter the game, however, it was too late to provide much of a spark.

Against Los Ticos, USMNT will need to dig up a sense of urgency to get a win, three points and some breathing room. It won't be easy — Keylor Navas is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Fortunately for the Yanks, Pepi will be a bit more rested and Weston McKennie returns to the lineup.

Can USA recover from its recent defeat? You can find out by watching the USA vs Costa Rica live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch the USA vs Costa Rica live stream from anywhere

The USA vs Costa Rica live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to whatever service you subscribe to and watch the game.

How to watch the USA vs Costa Rica live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the USA vs Costa Rica live stream Wednesday, October 13.

Kickoff time is 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

The game will air on ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN, which are available with certain cable packages.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look FuboTV. Their Starter plan is $65 per month and gets you more than 117 channels, including all three of the above.

Can you watch the USA vs Costa Rica live stream in the UK?

In the U.K., the USA vs Costa Rica live stream is not broadcasting on any channels.

Bad news, right? Those temporarily in the U.K. trying to watch with their existing subscription can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

The game is on at 12 a.m. BST on Thursday.

How to watch the USA vs Costa Rica live stream in Canada

No Canadian channels are broadcasting the USA vs Costa Rica live stream.

However, if you're in Canada temporarily, you could use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action in another country, provided you are a subscriber to the service in question.