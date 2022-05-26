Um, where are all the Obi-Wan Kenobi reviews?

I sense a disturbance in the Force — and it's due to the lack of Obi-Wan Kenobi reviews. It seems that reviews for the new Star Wars series have been embargoed until tomorrow, when it's released on Disney Plus to the masses. That's not a good sign.

Update: Tom's Guide is at the Star Wars Celebration Lucasfilm Showcase, where we learned that the first two episodes will screen at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET today (May 26), so expect first reactions to break tonight (right before the episodes go live).

In a time-honored practice, TV critics and other entertainment journalists receive screeners of shows ahead of time, after agreeing to hold publication of their reviews until a certain date. When that date is the same as the release date, that typically means one of two things.

The first possible explanation is that the show is bad. Positive reviews generate word of mouth, helping a project become a hit. Negative reviews can repel viewers, which the studio/network/streamer wants to mitigate. So, they set the embargo to the very last possible moment (or in some cases, don't bother to send out screeners at all). This forestalls days of critics and bloggers piling onto the trash heap.

Many entertainment enthusiasts and writers, including myself, tend to jump to the "it sucks" conclusion first.

24 hours before the first episode drops on a series that was in development hell for years, got its episode count changed multiple times as part of the process, and still no reviews allowed to be published yet. All signs point to Kenobi being a disaster of a show.May 26, 2022 See more

In contrast to the silence on Obi-Wan Kenobi, reviews have poured out for the other big May 27 premiere, Stranger Things 4. Already, Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) has compiled 59 critics' reviews of season 4, with an overall rating of 88 percent.

The second explanation for late reviews is that the episode screeners contain a massive spoiler and the network/streamer wants to limit the chance of it getting out. Disney Plus already used this strategy to admittedly great success when The Mandalorian first premiered. The introduction of The Child (aka Baby Yoda aka Grogu) was a delightful, completely out-of-the-blue surprise for everyone.

So, maybe Obi-Wan Kenobi has something similarly stunning in its first two episodes, like a cameo by an established character. Let's run through some possibilities:

Young Leia

Yoda

Han Solo

Chewbacca

Jar-Jar Binks

Bail Organa

Boba Fett

Din Djarin

Grogu

Ahsoka Tano

None of these seem so extraordinary as to warrant top-secret status. These potential character cameos have been discussed for months by fans on Reddit and social media. The most interesting might be Yoda, and a reunion with Obi-Wan wouldn't impact the original trilogy canon much. Ahsoka might be brought in to flesh out her character before her standalone series next year. An even tinier Grogu would be too adorable for words. Jar-Jar Binks ... please, just no.

My fingers are crossed that Obi-Wan reviews are delayed because of a spoiler and not because it's terrible. We'll all find out tomorrow.

In other Star Wars news: we've got good news about bad news about Din Djarin and Grogu: Mandalorian season 3's release date isn't coming until 2023.