UFC Fight Night Overeem vs. Harris live stream: How to watch, start time

UFC Fight Night Overeem vs. Harris Start Time UFC Fight Night 174's main card takes place at 9 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Pacific | 2 a.m. GMT) tomorrow (Saturday, May 16).

Pre-show bouts start earlier, at 6 p.m. Eastern.

A week after the return of live MMA, the UFC Fight Night Overeem vs. Harris live stream is almost here. Can "The Demolition Man" demolish "The Big Ticket?" Let's find out.

The UFC Fight Night 174 main event looks to be a fierce heavyweight division brawl, pitting the eighth-ranked Alistair Overeem and the ninth-ranked Walt Harris, looking to climb over his opponent, literally and figuratively. Overeem has the more dominant record (45-18-0, with a single No Contest), while Harris also has a good record (13-7-0, 1NC), he's just less experienced.

Smith and Teixeira were originally scheduled to fight earlier this month, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States, but the night of fights was postponed, and will now emanate from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

Unlike Wednesday's Fight Night, this card has women fighting on the main card, with a Strawweight division bout between sixth-ranked Claudia Gadelha taking on un-ranked Angela Hill. Further down the main card, a men's featherweight fight finds the eleventh-ranked Edson Barboza fighting fifteenth-ranked Dan Ige.

The best news about this card, as opposed to Wednesday's? It's a lot easier to find for many. Here's what you need to know about the big event.

Where to live stream UFC Fight Night Overeem vs. Harris

UFC Fight Night 174's preliminary and main cards are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus. The former is available on many streaming services, and the latter is ESPN's own streaming service, which it bundles with Disney Plus and Hulu in a cost-cutting package aimed at for cord-cutters.

If you want to watch the UFC 249 preliminary matches and don't have cable, you're not out of luck. ESPN is available on most major cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

The Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle gets you all three services for a low $12.99 per month. That includes Disney Plus with 4K Ultra-HD video and 4 simultaneous streams, which costs $15.99 on Netflix.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $4.99 per month.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ESPN (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

UFC Fight Night Overeem vs. Harris fight card

No matter whether you call it UFC Fight Night 174, UFC Fight Night Overeem vs. Harris or plain and simple Fight Night, these are the 11 matches on the card for Saturday.

And if you bet, don't bet on all of these matches necessarily happening, because as always, the card is subject to change. Take UFC 249, for example, where Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was called off after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Prelims (6 pm Eastern):

Matt Brown vs Miguel Baeza (Welterweight)

Anthony Hernandez vs Kevin Holland (Middleweight)

Mike Davis vs Giga Chikadze (Featherweight)

Courtney Casey vs Mara Romero Morella (Women's Flyweight)

Darren Elkins vs Nate Landwehr (Featherweight)

Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira vs Don'tale Mayes (Heavyweight)

Main Card (9 p.m. Eastern):