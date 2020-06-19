How to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov live streams

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov Start Time UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov's prelim card starts tomorrow (Saturday, June 20) at 5 p.m. Eastern. Its main card starts at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific | 1 a.m. BST).



We're giddy for UFC Fight Night Blaydes vs Volkov. Live streams of "Razor," the #3 ranked heavyweight in the world, taking on the #7 ranked heavyweight Volkov should be easy to come by, and are now more easily available round the world.

Yes, the 12 matches on this weekend's card are headlined by what should be a bruising battle. Both Blaydes and Volkov come in with good momentum: the former has a three fight winning stream — with the last two coming via KO, and the latter has won 7 of his last 8.

Meanwhile, in the sub-main event, #8 ranked featherweight Josh Emmett is taking on Shane Burgos. Again, both are on winning streaks, but while Emmett's came from knockouts, Burgos has arguably more versatility, with wins coming from KO or tapout.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov live streams online.

How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov in the US

Both halves of UFC Fight Night on ESPN is are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus. The former is available on many streaming services, and the latter is ESPN's own streaming service, which it bundles with Disney Plus and Hulu in a cost-cutting package aimed at for cord-cutters.

Those who haven't cut the cord yet probably have the easiest time watching UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov live, as ESPN is available on most major cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, one of the service's three packages, which also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 a month, but new customers can get their first month for $20.

Hulu's Live TV: package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ESPN (and all other major networks). You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR. View Deal

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov in the UK

If you don't have BT Sport already, the BT Sport Monthly Pass is £25 per month and will get you access to UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov, as well as Premier League games.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov card

We've got an especially packed undercard for, UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Volkov, with 7 matches on the undercard and 5 in the main card.

Of course, "card is subject to change." You'll remember from UFC 249 that Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was called off after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Prelims (5 pm Eastern):

Clay Guida vs Bobby Green (Lightweight)

#11 Tecia Torres vs Brianna Van Buren (Strawweight)

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Oskar Piechota (Middleweight)

#15 Cortney Casey vs Gillian Robertson (Flyweight)

Frank Camacho vs Justin Jaynes (Lightweight)

#6 Roxanne Modafferi vs #7 Lauren Murphy (Flyweight)

Austin Hubbard vs Max Rohskopf (Lightweight)

Main Card (8 p.m. Eastern):

#3 Curtis Blaydes vs #7 Alexander Volkov (Heavyweight)

#8 Josh Emmett vs #10 Shane Burgos (Featherweight)

#6 Raquel Pennington vs #10 Marion Reneau (Bantamweight)

Belal Muhammad vs Lyman Good (Welterweight)

Jim Miller vs Roosevelt Roberts