Turning Red trailer, release date, cast and more

Pixar's upcoming film Turning Red posits an interesting question: what if anxiety took a very cuddly, but still shocking, form? Yes, we've seen Bruce Banner turn into the big, green Hulk, but it's time to meet Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who turns red when she gets excited. And, no, we're not talking about blushing.

Mei, as you'll see below in the Turning Red trailer, becomes a giant red panda. Her transformation even comes with its own pink smoke. Turning Red doesn't just look fun, but it also looks to be Pixar's return to normalcy, as reports have indicated it will have a full theatrical release when it bows next year.

Here's everything to know about Disney and Pixar's Turning Red:

Turning Red trailer

Mei's a pretty normal 13-year-old at the start of the Turning Red trailer, but then her mom shows up. And as every student will tell you, that's the last thing you want to happen at school. Mei's mom starts kicking a school security guard, which causes Mei to have a minor panic, and then things get larger than life. One giant plume of pink smoke later, we see Mei's other side: a giant red panda.

Pixar trailers haven't piqued our interest in quite some time, but Turning Red has us ready to see this movie ASAP.

Turning Red is expected to hit theaters on March 11th, 2022. And it sounds like the film may only hit theaters when it comes out. Previous reporting from Insider revealed that Pixar plans for Turning Red to be its first "normal" theatrical release, which makes it sound like Disney Plus may not be a part of the plans.

Recent reports of Black Widow's financial success on Disney Plus Premier Access may lead some to think that Disney will release movies in theaters and with its own premium video on demand service, but there's no sign of that being the case here. Of course, that could change at any time.

Turning Red cast and crew

While most of the cast is not revealed, the official synopsis from the trailer descriptions give us one pretty big reason to be excited. Sandra Oh (Killing Eve, Raya and the Last Dragon) is voicing Ming Lee, Mei's mother who is a bit overprotective.

Mei is voiced by relative newcomer Rosalie Chiang, whose IMDb page lists three appearances: Soiled and The Interns (a pair of shorts from 2018) and two episodes of the show Clique Wars from 2017.

And we can't forget to mention Turning Red's director, Domee Shi. Shi directed Bao, the 2018 Pixar short film about a woman who cooks a meal of baozi, only to see one come to life. Shi was the first woman woman to direct a Pixar short, and Turning Red is her directorial debut.

