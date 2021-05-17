Tuft & Needle knocks 20% off sitewide for Memorial Day

We're less than two weeks away from Memorial Day, but that hasn't stopped dozens of retailers from offering early sales. The latest Memorial Day mattress sales to debut come courtesy of Tuft & Needle.

For a limited time, Tuft & Needle is taking up to 20% off sitewide. After discount, you can get the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress from $590.75. The Original Mattress holds a spot in our best mattress guide for being the best budget mattress you can buy. By comparison, Tuft & Needle only took 10% off during its Black Friday sale.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $695 now $590 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress (twin) for $382 (was $450), whereas the queen size is $590 (was $695).

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress: was $1,595 now $1,355 @ T&N

The Tuft & Needle Hybrid mattress is the top mattress in T&N's lineup. It offers five layers of foam for plus support alongside individually pocket springs, which add extra bounce. It also features cooling technology, which draws heat away from your body to keep you cool and comfortable. After discount, the twin hybrid costs $845 (was $995), whereas the queen costs $1,355 (was $1,595). Even better, Tuft & Needle will make a donation to Sleep in Heavenly Peace for every Hybrid mattress sold.

Tuft & Needle Bed Frames: up to 20% off @ T&N

In addition to mattresses, Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 20% off all bed frames. The sale includes box foundations, metal bases, adjustable frames, platform beds, and more. After discount, frames start as low as $54 for a metal base.

Tuft & Needle Bedding: from $18 @ T&N

If you don't need a new mattress, Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 20% off all bedding. After discount sham sets start from $18, sheet sets from $36, and duvets from $68.

Tuft & Needle is renowned for producing some of the best bedding and furniture in the U.S. Its three mattresses include the T&N Original Mattress, Mint Mattress, and Hybrid Mattress. After discount, the Original Mattress costs as low as $382 for a twin or $590 for a queen.

We like the Original Mattress because it's a great pick for cash-strapped shoppers. It offers a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide pressure relief for all types of sleepers, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back.

Don't need a new mattress? Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 20% off frames and up to 20% off bedding. It's one of the best bedding sales we've seen this month. Sales are valid through May 31.