Trump vs Biden first presidential debate: How to watch online

First presidential debate start time, channels The first presidential debate between Trump and Biden is today (Wednesday, September 30), airing from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

We're ready to watch the first presidential debate tonight, and see Trump vs Biden live. The two candidates, President Donald J. Trump and former vice president Joe R. Biden, are set to take the debate stage at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

The first presidential debate will run for 90 minutes with no commercial breaks, and it will be moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News. According to the Commission of Presidential Debates, the topics for the night include The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, Covid-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities, and The Integrity of the Election.

Each candidate will have 15 minutes to speak on each topic. Viewers can expect more detailed discussion of Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court vacancy left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg; the protests against racial injustice; and the state of healthcare as the death toll continues to rise during the pandemic. The New York Times' massive report about Trump's tax records is also likely to come up.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the first presidential debate live stream.

How to watch the first presidential debate from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from home, and unable to use the services you already pay for, you don't have to miss the first presidential debate between Trump vs Biden. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the debate from wherever you go.

How to watch the first presidential debate live stream in the U.S.

The first debate is taking place Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

It will be air on all four major broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as top cable news channels CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News, and MSNBC. You'll need a live TV service to watch along on those channels.

Our top choices are Sling TV and FuboTV. Sling is less expensive, but its local channel coverage only includes NBC and Fox (in select regions). Meanwhile, Fubo has over 100 channels, including all broadcast networks and dozens of top cable brands.

How to watch the first presidential debate in Canada, UK and Australia

Viewers around the world can watch the first presidential debate live stream for free on various YouTube channels, such as C-SPAN's YouTube channel.

The Roku Channel will have the debate on ABC News, Cheddar, Newsy and other channels.

2020 presidential debates schedule

Here's the schedule for the remaining presidential debates and the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Vice presidential debate

Date: Wednesday, October 7

Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET

Moderator: Susan Page, USA Today Washington Bureau chief

Location: University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah

Second presidential debate

Date: Thursday, October 15

Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET

Moderator: Steve Scully, political editor of C-SPAN

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Third presidential debate

Date: Thursday, October 22

Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET

Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent

Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee